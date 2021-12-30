The Roseburg Planning Commission is scheduled to review two proposals Monday that if approved could lead to significant changes in the city.
One involves a zoning change that is needed for the development of Thundering Water, a proposed recreational center slated for West Harvard Avenue.
The second item would change city code to allow food trucks to operate in city parks independent of events, as well as in other public areas.
Thundering Water — the Chinook translation for the word Umpqua — is being proposed for a 3.3-acre site in the 1800 block of West Harvard Avenue. The site is a rectangular strip of land just west of Fir Grove Park and shares a property line with the Roseburg National Cemetery.
Plans call for just about everything you could ask for in a recreation center, including an 18-hole miniature golf course; bike tracks for riders of various skill levels; a pavilion with a number of games, including concrete table tennis, foosball and cornhole; climbing walls and boulders; a splash pad featuring bubble fountains set to music; food trucks serving a variety of meals, including vegetarian ones.
Roseburg podiatrist Cordell Smith, who is president of the board of directors of the nonprofit behind the project, outlined the proposal in September.
“We’re trying to improve health and wellness, but doing it through recreation. You can never underestimate the power of recreation,” Smith said in an earlier interview.
The other board members are Jared Cordon, superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools; Brent Eichman, CEO of Umpqua Health Alliance; Knut Torvik, CEO of ABCT, Inc.; and Nicholas Jones, an engineer at i.e. Engineering Inc.
Smith said it is important that the park will provide healthy food and activities as well as a fun time for visitors. That focus on healthy lifestyles is a conviction held by every member of the board, Smith said.
“This whole initiative is under the health and wellness umbrella,” he said earlier. “This is one way to educate people. We’re hoping this will be a force for good in the community.”
The timeline for construction is also on a fast track. Construction is set to begin in August and the target date for the grand opening of the center is May 26, 2023 — the Friday before Memorial Day.
The proposed zoning change is needed because under the property’s current zoning, the recreational facility would not be allowed. The Planning Commission merely makes a recommendation on the zoning change; the final decision rests with the Roseburg City Council.
The city received about a half dozen letters in support of the project, including ones from a local chiropractor, a local vegetarian group and the county child welfare program manager for the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Two letters opposing the park were submitted to the city. Both letters said the development would detract from the solemn nature of the cemetery.
One of the letters was from the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration, which noted the historical nature of the Roseburg National Cemetery. The VA said the cemetery dates back to 1897 and has over 6,300 veterans interred therein.
The VA said it has concerns about “the close proximity, viewshed and direct adjacency” of the proposed park to the cemetery.
“Specifically, that the proposed rezoning and associated development may seriously diminish the contemplative landscape, peaceful serenity, and dignified respectful setting for those who we honor with this national shrine final resting place,” the VA wrote.
The second letter is from a couple whose son is buried at the cemetery.
“Our son was deployed to Afghanistan and served his county with pride,” Jerry and Chrissy Matthews wrote. “We chose the Historic Roseburg National Cemetery for our son’s final resting place because of the honor, dignity, respect and tranquility this Cemetery provides. These hallowed grounds are like no other. We visit there to find peace and comfort at the only place left to visit our son.”
Those behind the park say a row of hedges along the west side of the cemetery, as well as a parking lot planned for that area, will act as a buffer between the cemetery and the outdoor recreation facilities at the park.
Smith also said the board wants to take what steps it can — including setting parameters about what can be built with the zoning change — to address any concerns that may be out there.
“We’re deeply respectful of the cemetery and its purpose, what it stands for, what it symbolizes, and we feel one of the best ways we can honor their legacy is by improving community health,” Smith said.
CONTROVERSY OVER SHAVE ICE The second item on Monday’s agenda follows a controversy this past summer over a popular — but short-lived — shave ice truck in Stewart Park.
The dispute involved Lan Ha, owner of Wailani shave ice, who said the city parks department in April approved a permit allowing her truck to operate and told her she could stay there all summer but required her to have several million dollars more in insurance coverage than would typically be required of a food truck.
Ha purchased the extra insurance. She also paid the city for the month of May and said she scheduled payments at the beginning of each month moving forward.
Ha was given the electrical key to the park. The shave ice truck drew large crowds, upwards of 500 customers a day. But that all changed on May 26, when Ha received an email from Kris Ammerman, the city’s parks and recreation manager at the time. He wrote that city officials realized they had made a mistake in approving the shave ice truck at the park and that allowing a vendor there outside of a special event, such as Music on the Half Shell, was in violation of city zoning laws.
“In light of this new information, we will not be able to allow you to continue using Stewart Park as a business location unless you are part of a special event,” Ammerman wrote. “I apologize for this oversight.”
Ha wrote Ammerman back the next day. She said the reversal threw her “for a loop” and would have “a tremendous impact” on her business. Ha also said the shave ice truck was very popular at the park and asked Ammerman if there wasn’t some way she could be allowed to stay there
“I appreciate your apology for the oversight in allowance but this will impact our business greatly,” Ha wrote. “My hope is that we can work together to come up with some alternative options or permits to be allowed at the park on the weekends.”
Ammerman wrote Ha back the same day, again apologizing for the mistake the city made.
“My initial decision was made without all of the information. Once all of the information was presented to me, I realized I made a mistake and that I had to correct course. I consulted with city leadership and they confirmed that I had to rescind my decision to be in compliance. We cannot knowingly violate our own ordinances. I apologize again for the impact this will have on your business.”
Ha was no longer allowed to sell her shave ice at Stewart Park on weekends.
City officials are now seeking to change those zoning laws. If approved, new rules will be introduced concerning food trucks, coffee stands and vendor carts within areas designated as public reserve, including city parks.
The final decision on the proposed changes will come from the City Council.
Monday’s Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., via Zoom.
(2) comments
Our local food trucks have some of the best food around, and they're convenient. They should be encouraged. BTW, the gravel lot on Spruce really needs some attention. Grading the parking lot, adding some new tables and a new awning would be awesome.
Well, this is unfortunate:
“'We're trying to improve health and wellness, but doing it through recreation. You can never underestimate the power of recreation,” Smith said in an earlier interview."
Since error was from an earlier interview, the News-Review ought to have allowed Smith to correct the wording.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.