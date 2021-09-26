While it might be difficult for most people to envision, standing in an empty lot filled with knee-high weeds and blackberry shoots as the traffic whizzes by on West Harvard Avenue, Cordell Smith will tell you he sees it all.
The miniature golf course here, with the ponds and waterfalls. The rolling BMX and pump tracks there, like a roller-coaster for bikes. The pavilion filled with people playing ping pong, shuffleboard and cornhole. The food trucks. The postcard-like views of the South Umpqua River.
Smith is describing his vision for Thundering Water, a family-friendly recreation center that will focus on fun and healthy lifestyles he and a group of other community leaders are looking to build on a 3.3-acre site in the 1800 block of West Harvard Avenue. And unlike other places where parents drop their children off then come pick them up hours later, this park will be designed to encourage families to stay together and play together, he said.
“Every activity at Thundering Water is designed to appeal to people of all ages,” Smith said. “Whether you’re 90 years old or 5 years old, you can still have fun. We want all the generations to interact together.”
Thundering Water — the Chinook translation for the word Umpqua — is slated for a rectangular strip of land just west of Fir Grove Park and the Roseburg National Cemetery. Plans call for just about everything you could ask for in a recreation center:
- An 18-hole miniature golf course spread out over about a half-acre that will have waterfalls, ponds and other water features. Each hole will celebrate a special place in Oregon, such as Crater Lake and Toketee Falls. Large donors will also be honored at each hole. The course will be designed to present visitors with a unique set of challenges, Smith said. “We don’t want people to come play this course one time and say, ‘I got this.’ We want them to come back.”
- Bike tracks for riders of various skill levels, including a pump track, which is a series of rollers and berms that has been described as a roller-coaster on wheels. Smith said they got the idea during a family vacation to Sedona, Arizona, that included a visit to a bike park.
- A pavilion with a number of games, including concrete table tennis, foosball, cornhole, ladder ball and shuffleboard. There will also be games and activities that rotate every few months to demonstrate new and creative activities that can be played at home. Such games include roundnet spike-ball, human pyramids and four-square.
- Climbing walls and boulders, which will be color-coded, based on risk and skill level.
- A splash pad featuring bubble fountains set to music and fountains that shoot colored foam.
- A lifestyle/nutrition center that will help visitors create better diets and healthier lifestyles. There will be teaching kitchens with open windows so people can watch the meals being prepared as well as TV monitors for viewing. The meals will be plant-based. “Essentially the idea is to teach people to make foods that are good for you but also taste good. A lot of people just don’t know how to make delicious, plant-based recipes,” Smith said. “They can see that eating right isn’t living on cardboard. We’re really trying to dispel some of those myths.”
- Food trucks serving tasty, nutritious meals, including vegetarian ones. Smith said he hopes to have three to four trucks on-site at a time, and has a firm commitment from Wrappin and Rollin, a Roseburg vegetarian restaurant that also has a food truck.
HEALTHY FUNSmith said it is important that the park will provide healthy food and activities as well as a fun time for visitors. That focus on healthy lifestyles is a conviction held by Smith and the other members of the board, he said.
As a podiatrist, Smith said 70% of his patients are seeking treatment for diabetes, which often is associated with diet and lifestyle choices. And that is indicative of more widespread health problems in Douglas County, such as obesity, heart disease, chronic illness and other diseases that are often related to poor choices involving food and lifestyle, Smith said.
Thundering Waters hopes to address those issues, but do it in a way that’s also fun and entertaining, he said.
“This whole initiative is under the health and wellness umbrella,” Smith said. “As a community, we’re kind of struggling to get these chronic illnesses under control. This is one way to educate people. We’re hoping this will be a force for good in the community.”
One way to do that is make the center accessible to as many people and families as possible, he said. That is the main reason Thundering Waters is a nonprofit entity — removing the push for profits will help keep costs down, he said.
While the details are still being worked out, Smith said the general admission will be about $1 if a minor is accompanied by an adult. Activities within the park will be additional. A round of golf, for example, will be about $8, he said. The pricing is structured to encourage families to come together, Smith said. Annual passes will also be sold at about $95 each.
“Because we’re a nonprofit, admission will be cheap. It’s not an exclusive club,” Smith said.
The driving force behind the project is the five-person board of directors. In addition to Smith, the board members are Jared Cordon, superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools; Brent Eichman, CEO of Umpqua Health Alliance; Knut Torvik, CEO of ABCT, Inc.; and Nicholas Jones, an engineer at i.e. Engineering Inc.
The group isn’t wasting any time getting the park off the ground. They started discussing the project in earnest about seven months ago. Thundering Water, the name of nonprofit corporation behind the endeavor, incorporated in June. Its official 501©(3) declaration from the IRS is pending, Smith said. However, the nonprofit is accepting donations.
LOOSE ENDSThe group has already put together a 35-page project outline, a list of dozens of potential donors and over a dozen possible grant opportunities as well as a list of business owners and other community leaders who support the project.
The timeline for construction is also on a fast track. Construction is set to begin in June and the target date for the grand opening of the center is May 26, 2023 — the Friday before Memorial Day.
“Everyone has been very supportive,” Smith said. “People realize this is a benefit to the community.”
Many of the features of the park, including the miniature golf course, will be designed and built by Victory Builders, Inc., which is owned by Tom Pappas. The Pappas family, led by Tom Pappas, made a name for themselves over the years by building whimsical projects at Disneyland, Las Vegas casinos and elsewhere.
Tom Pappas’ son, Pete Pappas, who is the vice president of Victory Builders, said they plan on making the miniature golf course different and memorable.
“We’ve all played at cheezy ones and we’ve seen good ones, and we want to get creative with this one and try and make this thing unique,” Pappas said. “We want to make you feel like you’re experiencing the Umpqua Valley by playing this course.”
There are still some loose ends to tie up. The projected cost for the project is $2.5 million, with $1.5 million of that going toward the cost of the land. That is money that needs to be raised he said, adding that there are large donors lined up, but they want to see smaller donations start coming in first before any checks are written.
The zoning for the land needs to be changed, but Smith said early conversations with city officials have gone well and he does not see any impediments on the horizon. The underbrush at the far end of the site needs to be cleared out to open up views of the river, and a walking path along the river that eventually will connect that area to Stewart Park needs to be funded and built.
But Smith brushes those small inconveniences aside.
Instead, he points to a synergy that will help make the project successful — families from Fir Grove Park coming over after soccer games, shoppers from the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market across the street stopping by to play, students from nearby Fremont Middle and Roseburg High schools visiting after school for some fun time.
In short, Smith is confident he is part of something that the community both wants and needs, a venue for important messages on good health, delivered through fun family entertainment.
“Were trying to improve health and wellness, but doing it through recreation,” Smith said. “You can never underestimate the power of recreation.”
(2) comments
Sounds great. Good for the visitors, good for Roseburg.
Where does one donate?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.