Between them, the father and son duo of Dan and Joe Newton have enough knowledge, experience and hands-on work hours in the timber industry to fill an encyclopedia. Dan Newton, whose father was a forestry professor at Oregon State University, himself got a degree in forest management there before launching into a 40-year career in industrial forestry.
Not surprisingly, Joe Newton began working the soil before he could walk, and today has a management position at Lone Rock Resources.
The News-Review spoke to the Newtons about their careers in the timber industry.
Tell us a little bit about yourselves.
Dan Newton: I grew up in a forestry household. My father, Mike Newton, an Oregon State University forestry professor and small woodland owner, had a huge influence on my career direction. He was very highly respected as a forest scientist but also as a teacher and all-around good guy. Many kids graduate from high school or college without a clear career choice. For me, that was easy. My father’s passion for forestry was contagious and he included me in the management of the family tree farms west of Corvallis. So began a lifelong passion for forestry with the following career highlights:
- A 40-year career in industrial forestry, including management positions with Lone Rock Timber and Roseburg Forest Products, and the last nine years serving as the Chief Forester for Weyerhaeuser’s 2.9 million acres in the west, until retirement in June, 2021. Additionally, 40 years acquiring and managing 630 acres in Douglas County on our family tree farm.
- Now I help smaller landowners meet their forestry objectives through my consulting company, Newton Forestry LLC.
Joe Newton: I was born and raised in Roseburg. I grew up working with my dad on my parents' forest land. I went through the Roseburg Public School system and received a fantastic education. I attended Oregon State University and majored in Forest Management. I have worked for Lone Rock Resources here in Roseburg for 12 years. I have had a variety of jobs at Lone Rock, but I am currently the Lands Manager. The highlight of my life was meeting my wife Janelle in college. She is amazing and together we are thrilled to be raising our three kids in Roseburg.
What do you like most about you careers in forestry?
Dan Newton: I have had the opportunity to work with three progressive companies who are truly committed to long-term stewardship of both land and their employees. There is something really special and satisfying about being able to work with a team of motivated and enthusiastic professionals to solve challenges through hard work and innovation and to celebrate successes. I have been blessed to work in that environment with all three companies. My first boss at Lone Rock Timber more than 40 years ago was progressive industry forester Harry Spencer. Harry was a pioneer in reforestation in southwest Oregon and demonstrated how to combine the science of forestry with creating best practices and strict quality control standards to achieve consistently good results.
Joe Newton: I love the people I work with. I am grateful to work for a fantastic company (Lone Rock Resources) that has been committed to the long-term health of not only the forests it manages, but also the community of Roseburg.
What do you like the least?
Dan Newton: Worrying about potential threats to our ability to practice forestry. For landowners to willingly invest in long-term stewardship, they need to feel like they will be able to harvest the trees in the future. As Oregon becomes more urbanized and disconnected from forestry and agriculture, it is more difficult, but even more important, to share the amazing story of how sustainable our forestry really is and how we protect the forests we manage. This will be a continuing challenge for us in my view.
Joe Newton: Some people think that those of us that grow and harvest trees care less about the earth. I don't like that. The reality is quite the opposite. Foresters get into forestry because we love the land. I believe that responsible forest management is the answer to so many problems.
What does the timber industry mean to Douglas County?
Dan Newton: The timber industry is alive and well in Douglas County. When I moved to Douglas County more than 40 years ago, it was an epicenter of innovation led by the family-owned companies like Sun Studs (Lone Rock Timber), Roseburg Forest Products and many others. These families invested in technology to improve productivity and utilization in mills while at the same time investing in tree growing. All of this attracted an amazing pool of talent that will be here for a long time. Like Silicon Valley is to computers, Douglas County is to sustainably growing trees and producing wood products the world needs and wants. I believe this will be true 40 years from now as well.
Joe Newton: Timber is the heartbeat of Douglas County. More people work in the forest products value chain than any other type of work in Douglas County. The jobs have good benefits and pay. We are producing the greenest building material on earth. Trees are solar panels, converting carbon dioxide and sunlight to wood that is used to build shelter for humans. It's an amazing process to be involved in.
What do you think logging here will look like in 20 years?
Dan Newton: That is a tough one! If you had asked me this question 40 years ago, I would have never predicted how computer technology has become so important in our business, whether in forestry, logging or milling. There is no question that computers and innovation will continue to help us, but exactly how? Joe will be much better at answering that question than I!
Joe Newton: If the past couple years have taught me anything, it's that I'm not very good at predicting the future! My hope is that people will still be able to make a good living working in the woods or mills. I believe that Douglas County will continue to be a very important producer of forest products on a national level. Fire, continued increases in regulation, and lower cost wood from other places like the Southeast U.S. and South America are potential threats.
Any final thoughts you would like to share?
Dan Newton: It is so cool that my son Joe gets to work for Lone Rock Timber, a company so committed to growing people as well as forests. I am really proud of him. He and his team are planting trees today on areas that I helped reforest in the 70s. The cycle repeats but gets better each time! And to have both a dad and a son who share the joy of forestry ensures that we will never have a shortage of topics to converse about! It has been a real privilege to be part of this very special industry, along with the responsibility to be a good steward of the land. Also, I have been blessed to have the support of my wife Kathy during our forestry journey.
Joe Newton: I am so thankful to have been able to learn forestry on the ground from my dad. The time we spent together working on my parents' forestland was so impactful to me. We turned land that was infested with invasive species like scotch broom and blackberries into what are today beautiful, healthy, productive forests. I learned how to work hard and I learned to love the dirt that sustains our forests. Thanks mom and dad!
