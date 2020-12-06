Beware of scammers, especially during the holiday season.
That’s the message from Umpqua Bank officials, who are warning their customers and others to be on the lookout for imposter scams and fraud as Christmas approaches.
Americans lost more than $650 million last year to imposter scams and nearly $2 billion overall to fraud — a 28% increase from 2018, according to recent Federal Trade Commission reporting. And early reports indicate those numbers will be significantly higher for 2020.
Scammers target businesses and consumers alike, and no one is immune to criminal imposters or other attempted fraud, such as email phishing or scams targeting elderly adults. This is primarily because fraudsters are adept at getting people to provide them with sensitive information about their consumer or business accounts.
“Two of the most important ways to avoid becoming a victim of fraud are knowing the red flags of being targeted and understanding the kinds of information your bank will never call and ask you to provide,” Kathryn Albright, Umpqua Bank’s head of global payments & deposits, said in a news release.
Around the world, criminals are targeting customers at all income levels to steal money from their accounts. One of the easiest ways for them to get that access from someone is by posing as their bank, or an employee at their bank, and exploiting the trust between both parties.
Specifically, fraudsters are increasingly posing as bankers with a seemingly legitimate, often urgent, reason for reaching out to customers and requesting sensitive information, Umpqua Bank officials said. When successful, these scams often result in identity theft, business disruptions, and monetary losses for victims.
- The following are examples of things fraudsters want — but a bank will never ask an individual to provide — unexpectedly via email, text message, or phone call:
- Online banking login credentials
- Account numbers
- Payment card details such as full card number, PIN
- Contact information such as phone numbers, home addresses, email addresses
- Personally identifiable information like social security number, driver’s license number
- Secure access codes, including one-time passcodes
Fraudsters continue to refine their tactics to increase their success rates and to avoid detection, since getting ahold of sensitive information could lead to significant theft. But in each attempt, the thieves will do their best to make their intended target think it’s actually the individual’s bank contacting them.
Here’s an example of a common process fraudsters follow when impersonating a bank:
Step 1: The fraudster posing as a bank employee contacts an indiviual via email, text message, or phone call, claiming it’s an urgent situation, like their account is unexpectedly locked, or there is an IT issue with the account.
Step 2: The fraudster urgently requests that the person reply with sensitive information to verify their account so that the situation can be resolved.
Step 3: The fraudster then uses that information to withdraw funds from their now-compromised account.
For these reasons, people should never give this type of information to a person who is unexpectedly contacting them and claiming to be from their bank.
“If you receive what you believe is a suspicious email, text message, or phone call from somebody claiming to be with your bank and who requests sensitive information, don’t respond,” Albright said. “Instead, contact your bank directly using known, trusted contact information and alert your banker of the situation.”
