Holm Made Toffee Co. brought home three first place awards from the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland last weekend — people’s choice, best in show and best chocolate candy.
“It’s great,” Owner and Chief Toffee Officer Randi Holm said. “It’s always wonderful to be recognized and even more energizing when it comes at a time where it is so hard to be a small business.”
Randi Holm co-owns the business with her mother-in-law and Chief Toffee Tamer Donna Holm.
Donna Holm was a teacher in the Glide School District for about 15 years before she retired in 2006. The year she retired her husband died suddenly and Donna became a widow.
“My whole retirement plan went out the window,” she said. “I needed a purpose.”
Donna had always made hazelnut toffee for lots of local events and before she headed to her sorority reunion in the summer of 2007 she made a big batch.
Her sorority sisters encouraged her to start a toffee business. Donna, who had no experience running a business, set up a visit with the Small Business Development Center to meet with a counselor, get directions and get started.
She first started selling at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market, then Steamboat Inn started selling her toffee, and the business grew.
“It really helped in the healing process,” Donna said.
Her daughter-in-law, Randi, joined the business when she joined the family. Randi was living in Bend, while Donna was making her candy in her kitchen in Glide.
“We’d make a plan and meet at the junction of Highway 138 and Highway 97,” Donna said. “She’s hit every farmers market in the area and we grew the business.”
Randi remembers spending a week or two with Donna in the kitchen and then going to as many farmers markets and festivals as possible.
The two realized that this was not a long-term solution and decided to move the business to Bend in 2012, so that Randi would step up so that Donna could take a step back.
Now they own their own building and do all the production, shipping and packaging in Bend, while Donna continues to do some of the bookkeeping from Glide.
“When you start a business it’s important to have a goal. This feels good,” Donna said. “I’m not stirring and storing and packaging anymore.”
Randi said she feels incredibly lucky to have Donna as a business partner and mother-in-law.
The toffee can be found in nearly every state in the union.
Winning the three titles at the Oregon Chocolate Festival is the crowning achievement thusfar.
Karolina Lavagnino, founder and coordinator of the festival, praised Randi for her skill in toffee making.
“Each season she comes up with yet another new flavor that everyone craves,” Lavagnino said. “Randi’s passion shows in everything she does. I am thrilled it’s been noticed by the judges and consumers attending this event.”
The recipe hasn’t changed — it’s still made with Oregon hazelnuts— but the company continues to expand the flavors.
The best chocolate candy according to the judges was the dark chocolate passionfruit hazelnut toffee.
Oregon State University’s Food Innovation Center Director Sarah Masoni was one of three festival judges who judged the candies blind.
“Your dedication to community and your kind hearted presence does not go unnoticed in the chocolate community in Oregon,” Masoni said. “Congratulations, a well deserved recognition.”
There were more than 50 exhibitors, artisan chocolatiers and confectioners from across the West Coast at the competition.
