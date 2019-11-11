The City of Roseburg Economic Development Commission is accepting applications for the funding of tourism-related projects within the Roseburg area. All applications submitted must fulfill the objective to attract visitors to Roseburg. These funds are available from the Roseburg hotel/motel tax. The deadline for submitting applications is Dec. 31.
Additional consideration will be given to grant applications seeking assistance with out-of-area marketing purposes and/or financing of capital projects related to tourism and given to projects which promote tourism from October to May.
Here is how the process works:
1. Depending upon the availability of funds, the commission considers applications for tourism-related events or projects each spring and fall. Notice of grant availability is disseminated through the city’s website and local news media.
2. Applications must be submitted by email (cdd@cityofroseburg.org), mailed or delivered in-person to the Community Development Department located at City Hall, 900 SE Douglas, Roseburg, OR 97470 by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Any application submitted after this date shall not be considered.
3. After the closing date, a review team shall evaluate all applications for compliance with the city’s tourism goals.
4. The review team shall forward all applications and recommendations for funding to the commission for consideration at its regular spring and fall meeting.
5. Applicants shall be notified as to the status of their application. Those that successfully pass the initial screening are welcome to attend the commission meeting. It is important that the application provide all necessary information to support the grant request. Applicants shall not be allowed to make a presentation to the commission; however, if the commission deems necessary, five minutes shall be allowed to respond to specific questions.
6. Upon completion of the commission review, applicants shall be notified as to grant award or denial.
7. Upon completion of the event or project for which a grant is awarded, the applicant shall submit a financial statement and report to the city. This written report shall include attendance information and statistics regarding out-of-town visitors attracted to Roseburg as a result of the grant. An example report will be provided.
8. In the event that awarded funds are not completely used for the project/event intended, it is at the discretion of the city to request the funds be returned or allocated to be used for seed money for a subsequent year’s project.
Applications may be found on the city’s website by clicking “Latest News” button at www.cityofroseburg.org, or by contacting Community Development Department at (541) 492-6750, Roseburg City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Avenue, Roseburg, OR 97470. TDD users cam call Oregon Telecommunications Relay Service at 1-800-735-2900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.