Visitors to Wildlife Safari will be able to feed giraffes by hand and even look them in the eye, thanks in part to a local grant that will go toward the construction of a viewing deck and barn at the popular adventure park in Winston.
The $4,900 for the Long Neck Lodge was one of five grants totaling just under $27,200 that the City of Roseburg’s Economic Development Commission approved this week in an effort to spur tourism in the region following a slowdown in visitors due to the coronavirus.
The tourism grants are usually approved twice a year. However, due to a shortfall in tourism revenue, the program was put on hold for the better part of a year.
“This is kind of exciting because we’ve been basically on a year-long hiatus in regards to these tourism grants,” said Stuart Cowie, director of the city’s community development department. “I’m excited that we’re able to do this again…It’s nice to see some of these applications coming around here.”
The Wildlife Safari funding is intended to help pay for a new viewing deck and barn that will allow visitors to feed giraffes, as well as provide enough space to increase the number of giraffes in the park. The new barn, which will hold female giraffes and their calves, will be built next to an existing barn that holds male giraffes.
“The Long Neck Lodge will inspire lifelong commitments to animal conservation by bringing animals and wildlife together in a new way,” Wildlife Safari wrote in its grant application. “Visitors will feed the giraffes from a viewing deck outside the barn and the new barn will increase the number of giraffes at the park.”
The following grants were also approved this week:
The Umpqua Valley Winegrowers is in line to receive $10,000.00 to help create a large-scale social media campaign. The funding would be used for an ad campaign as well as creating a visitor-friendly website and database to promote the winery scene in the Roseburg area.
“Wine has a powerful imaging effect that benefits all aspects of our community from support of charitable organizations to people, including doctors, who have moved to this area because of the local wine industry and its lifestyle,” Umpqua Valley Winegrowers wrote in its application.
Because the grant exceeds $5,000, it will have to be approved by the City Council, upon the recommendation of the Economic Development Commission.
The Bar Run Golf & RV Resort will get $4,999 to help promote the new nine-hole golf course, which just opened this month in Melrose, nationally. Bar Run Golf and RV Resort hopes to provide an overall destination experience.
Bar Run Golf & RV Resort is planned as a full-service destination, with a full 18-hole golf course slated to open by next summer. Plans also call for a clubhouse with upscale dining, a driving range and more.
TimberTown Media LLC will get $4,800 to help create a virtual, interactive self-guided tour of haunted locations in downtown Roseburg. The funding would also be used for promotional efforts with local promotional organizations, Facebook and other social media sites.
The Ghosts of Roseburg Past Haunted Tour could launch in September and include about a dozen haunted stops around downtown Roseburg, TimberTown Media said.
“This self-guided tour is perfect for the COVID and post-COVID era, because it allows visitors to enjoy and learn about historic Downtown Roseburg while being distanced and outdoors,” Jennifer Grafiada, owner of TimberTown Media, wrote in the application. “It is a refreshing and unique offering that is a version of the popular group Haunted Tours that one can find in bigger cities such as Portland.”
The interactive tour will be especially popular in the fall months around Halloween, Grafiada said.
Potentially there will be an in-person option, a group tour that goes inside certain buildings, including one located at 713 Jackson St. downtown, home of Buzz Collective Marketing, with ghost hunting equipment. These would be special paid versions of the tour.
The Umpqua VELO Club was awarded $2,500 in order to cover costs associated with increased marketing and advertising of the Vineyard Tour Bike Ride. The ride was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions.
The event is held in September and is organized by the Umpqua VELO Cycling Club. It includes five cycling routes that range in distance from 15 miles to 100 miles. Routes run throughout the Umpqua River valleys and showcase vineyards, wineries, breweries, historic and natural attractions, hiking, restaurants and other cycling opportunities within our area, according to the club.
One event that didn’t get funded was a request for $8,500 to run and operate the Discover Music Festival. The group asking for the funding was Coachella Valley Underground out of Eugene.
Their proposed music festival would be held during a weekend in March, showcasing local talent from Roseburg and Oregon. However, city staff determined that the application did not provide enough information, including what musicians might perform and which venues would they perform at, and recommended it not be approved.
The Economic Development Commission agreed and did not approve the funding request.
“I feel like there needs to be more organization to this,” said Roseburg City Councilor Brian Prawitz, who chairs the commission. “I feel like you may have a really good idea, but it feels squishy to me.”
Prawitz suggested the event organizers apply again in January, when the next round of grant applications will be reviewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.