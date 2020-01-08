A second Tractor Supply Co. has opened in Douglas County, this one in the South County area.
The new store at 110 Petite St. in Tri City had its soft opening more than a month ago, and its official grand opening is scheduled for Saturday.
Tractor Supply Co. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. It was founded in 1938 as a mail order tractor parts business and currently owns and operates over 1,800 stores in 49 states and added 80 in 2019, according to its web site. Tractor Supply Co. specializes in rural lifestyle products for farmers, ranchers and similar lifestyles, and offers clothing and supplies for home, land, livestock, equine and pet care.
It is a public company whose stock is traded on The NASDAQ National Market under the symbol TSCO.
This is the second Tractor Supply store to open in Douglas County in the last six months. Tractor Supply Co. opened a new store at 328 Dakota St. in Sutherlin in July, its first in Douglas County and the fourth in Oregon.
Both stores employ about a dozen people, with about half of those positions consisting of full-time employees.
The Tri City store features a dog grooming area, where pet owners can shampoo, blow-dry and brush out their animals. The store is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information call the store at 541-863-3111.
