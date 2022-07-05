SUTHERLIN — Stepping inside the Radio Days Museum transports you back 80 plus years into the past — from the vintage collection of radios to the music playing from the 1940s and the old radio program memorabilia.
Dennis Wright is a self-proclaimed “super collector” with a love for all things 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s radio. Radio Days Museum in Sutherlin has been home to his collection sine 2016 — free to the public with a mission of “preserving and presenting historical material and artifacts related to the history of Old-Time Radio,” according to Wright.
The museum is meant for people of all generations to enjoy, Wright explained, gesturing to his young grandchildren running about and pretending to be radio hosts themselves. But Radio Days likely is a special place for people who grew up in this era of radio.
Several years ago, Wright remembers an old gentleman with a walker coming into the museum and stopping in front of the case displaying a flight control from Little Orphan Annie — an airplane toy from the radio program.
“He was actually crying when he saw this,” Wright said. “It just brought back so many memories for him because it was obviously his prized toy.”
While the museum’s home is in Sutherlin, Wright created the Traveling Time Machine as a way to take the exhibit to what he calls the “forgotten generation.” To him, this means seniors who grew up in this era and have memories listening to the types of radio programs he displays.
“This is the stuff they grew up with,” Wright said. “With dementia, this is a way to get them talking about their childhood and their past. That triggers other memories.”
Wright advertises the Traveling Time Machine as a form of reminiscence therapy. Reminiscence therapy uses a combination of the five sense to help people with dementia remember things from their past. Some of the biggest benefits include helping those with dementia develop positive feelings and reduce stress or agitation, according to a study done by the Elder Care Alliance.
The Traveling Time Machine will restart tours of retirement facilities in Douglas County in August, for the first time since the pre-COVID-19 pandemic.
The tours bring a number of displays from Radio Days to retirement facilities: Lone Ranger collectibles such as the 1947 Lone Ranger Atomic Bomb Ring, Radio Orphan Annie collectibles, sound effects like coconuts for horse hoofs, among other memorabilia.
Radio Days Museum is open Wednesday through Saturday and is free to the public, supported through donations. Fridays and Saturdays are movie nights at the museum, with a $5 admission fee. Wright also runs the Superhero Academy Radio, providing 24/7 streaming of over 30,000 radio programs available for download.
