Trella Vineyards has moved its tasting room in downtown Roseburg to a larger spot at 646 SE Jackson St. The new tasting room is a couple of doors down from its previous location at 642 SE Jackson St.
Trella Vineyards was established in 2011 at the base of the Callahan Mountains in the Umpqua Valley. The owners and growers are Stephen and Susan Williams, who work with winemaker Terry Brandborg to produce award-winning wines. The winery was named 2020 Oregon Winery to Watch by Wine Press Northwest.
A side note: in addition to owning the winery, Stephen and Susan Williams are doctors.
Stephen Williams is an oncologist and hematologist from the University of Texas-San Antonio who completed residency at Johns Hopkins with a fellowship at Georgetown. Susan, an orthopedic surgeon and spine surgeon, graduated from Stanford. She earned her doctorate at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and went on to George Washington University.
The new tasting room is a spacious 2,000 square feet and features a large bar and all glass storefront. The historic building it is in dates back more than a century. The tasting room opened for business on Friday, with hostess Mary Mendenhall attending to customers.
The tasting room is currently open Friday and Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. The Williams hope to expand the hours next month.
The move by Trella Vineyards prompted another short move. Tech Mayday, a computer services business, has moved into the old Trella spot at 642 SE Jackson St. It had been located at 644 SE Jackson St. That spot, which is about 500 square feet, will be available soon.
