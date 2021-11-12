Two Douglas County companies that work with the Oregon Employment Department were recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor this week with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award for their investment in recruiting, employing, and providing long-term career opportunities to this nation’s veterans.
A&M Transport of Glendale and the Roseburg Urban Sanitary District were among 14 companies in the state to receive the award. Oregon’s HIRE Vets Award recipients are located in all parts of the state and include small and medium-sized businesses.
“A&M Transport has always focused on hiring veterans, as it is a small way we can show our appreciation for all they have done for all of us. We value veterans for their service to this country and for their exceptional work ethics they bring to the table,” Gaylene Nixon, who is responsible for driver development and recruiting for A & M Transport, said in a news release.
Local Veterans' Employer Representatives (LVERs) at the Oregon Employment Department are dedicated staff who assist businesses in filling their workforce needs with job-seeking veterans. As veterans, they use their own knowledge and expertise to perform a wide range of duties on behalf of businesses, including promoting the HIRE Vets Medallion Program and guiding employers on the process. The next application period is early next year.
“We are pleased to see the result of our employees’ efforts to help businesses see the value of hiring veterans. Last year, 10 companies received this award, and we are pleased to report that this year, four more companies are investing in and valuing veterans as employees,” David Gerstenfeld, acting director of the Oregon Employment Department, said in the news release.
More information can be found at oregon.gov/jobs/pages/veterans, or HIREVets.gov.
