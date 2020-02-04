After months of waiting, the Ulta Beauty store at 2100 NW Stewart Parkway is finally open.
The store is located in the Roseburg Marketplace next to the newly opened Planet Fitness and Shoe Dept. Encore.
The store is working out the kinks this week under a soft opening, and staff is gearing up for the official grand opening scheduled for this weekend during regular hours from Friday through Sunday.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The store could be crowded — as of Wednesday morning 330 people on the store’s Facebook page said they planned to go, and nearly 1,000 said they were interested in the grand opening.
Part of the draw could be the freebies — each day, the first 100 shoppers will receive an Ulta Beauty treat valued from $5 to $100.
Roseburg won’t be the only city celebrating an Ulta Beauty grand opening this weekend. Six other grand openings are planned for then: Klamath Falls; College Point, New York; Enfield, Connecticut; Gillette, Wyoming; and two stores in Fort Myers, Florida
Ulta Beauty Inc., is a chain of beauty stores headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Ulta Beauty, which used to be known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc., currently has about 1,200 stores across all 50 states.
Ulta Beauty carries cosmetics and skincare brands, men’s and women’s fragrances, nail products, bath and body products, beauty tools and haircare products. Each store is also equipped with a salon, Benefit brow bar and Dermalogica skin bar.
The nearly 30-year-old company has capitalized on booming demand for celebrity-led beauty brands, which are often priced at a premium. Ulta has attributed cosmetics lines from Kylie Jenner and YouTuber James Charles for driving customers to its stores.
In the latest quarter ending Nov. 20, Ulta reported net income of $129.75 million, or $2.25 per share, compared with earnings of $131.17 million, or $2.18 per share, in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected the company to earn $2.13 per share.
Revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.56 billion a year ago, but was slightly lower than the $1.69 billion analysts expected. But the company matched same-store sales growth forecasts of 3.2%.
