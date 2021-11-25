Three Douglas County nonprofit agencies were among 77 agencies awarded community grants by the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation.
Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation awarded $305,500 to local nonprofits across its five-state footprint.
Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley, Phoenix School of Roseburg and NeighborWorks Umpqua all received grants from the charitable foundation.
In total, the three rounds of community grants contributed $1 million to community organizations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Nevada, and are part of Umpqua Bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested $12.8 million since the foundation was formed in 2014.
“We’re honored to invest in the important work of local nonprofits who have continued to provide critical community services and programs during challenging times,” said Randy Choy, the managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “Our gratitude goes out to these nonprofits who are essential partners with us to improve access to economic opportunity for all community members.”
These nonprofits were selected from hundreds of applicants who demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and homeownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.
Third-round community grant recipients received between $3,000-10,000. The next deadline for community grant applications will be announced soon. To learn more, go to at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.
