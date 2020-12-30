Umpqua Bank, which is based in Roseburg, announced that it is handing out $300,000 in grants for nonprofit partners that are helping under-represented communities most impacted by the disruptions of 2020, including one agency also based in Roseburg.
NeighborWorks Umpqua was awarded one of the one-year, $100,000 grants. The other two went to Tacoma Housing Authority and Alchemist Community Development Corp., which is based in Sacramento.
“These grants acknowledge the tremendous agility of nonprofits that were stretched more than ever, yet expanded to help individuals and communities overcome hurdles of the pandemic, wildfires, and more,” Umpqua Bank CEO Cort O’Haver said in a news release. “All three partners are outstanding examples of adaption and resiliency in service to others, and we’re thrilled to support and expand the impact of their work.”
Awarded through the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, the grants give flexibility to support innovative programs that address the unique challenges of 2020 for the most vulnerable citizens and communities, according to the news release. Key priority areas include affordable housing, family financial stability and small business support.
NeighborWorks Umpqua focuses on housing and community development in rural communities in Southern Oregon and is committed to promoting opportunity for all. The Umpqua Bank grant will expand its Financial Opportunity Center bilingual staff and resources into Josephine and Jackson counties. Financial Opportunity Centers help low-income working families build financial stability.
Tacoma Housing Authority provides high quality, stable and sustainable housing and supportive services to people in need to help communities become safe, vibrant, prosperous and just. Umpqua Bank’s grant will help directly support vulnerable citizens affected by COVID-19 through the authority’s family support fund and services.
Alchemist Community Development Corp. seeks to help Sacrament-area communities become vibrant, equitable, healthy and diverse. The grant from Umpqua Bank will help fund Alchemist Kitchen’s Microenterprise Academy, designed to help food entrepreneurs who are low-income or from disadvantaged communities start their own business.
Since March, Umpqua Bank has provided $2 million to nonprofits on the front lines of the pandemic and is distributing $750,000 in wildfire relief funding, according to the news release.
Umpqua Bank also facilitated more than $2 billion in funding for 17,000 small businesses through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corp., and has locations across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada.
