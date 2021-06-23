The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded 120 community grants totaling nearly $425,000 to nonprofit organizations in the five states in which Umpqua Bank is located — Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Bank is headquartered in Roseburg. It is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corp.
Nonprofits receiving money in Douglas County included the Winston Area Community Partnership and St Vincent De Paul Society of Myrtle Creek.
Nonprofits were selected from hundreds of applicants who demonstrated a strong commitment to serving their communities, particularly those focused on reaching low-to-moderate income or under-resourced populations in one of the following eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.
“With local community-focused nonprofits, we are able to work together for better,” Randy Choy, vice president of community giving & nonprofit partnerships and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, said in a news release. “Their grassroots efforts are key to post-pandemic recovery, and we’re honored to support their work.”
Umpqua Bank, through the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, continues to grow its community giving strategy and community grants program to focus more on improving economic prosperity, especially for under-resourced individuals, families, and small businesses, the news release said. The foundation invests in nonprofit organizations, communities, and leaders to support direct-service programming that incorporates a diversity, equity, and inclusion focus.
The community grants are part of an overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $12 million since the foundation was formed in 2014. The next deadline for community grant applications is Sept. 3. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.
