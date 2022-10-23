MMYRTLE CREEK — When Tom Williams started at Umpqua Research Company 20 years ago, he had no idea he would one day become the company’s president. He was just a college student applying for a job at the suggestion of a professor.
That suggestion has not only kept Williams home, it has given him the opportunity to explore his joy of science.
“I like problem-solving, I like figuring out how things work,” he said. “Even now, I can go in the lab and get my hands dirty.”
The analytical lab and research and development lab are housed within 12,000 square feet of facilities which are somehow hidden within downtown Myrtle Creek. According to Williams, founders David Putnam and Gerald Colombo were searching the Farmers’ Almanac for a location with a relatively small population and a temperate climate, which ultimately led them to the small Southern Oregon town. Williams said he isn’t aware of any other tie to the area.
“The founders of the company were aerospace engineers who wanted to get out of the big corporate world and they ended up coming to Myrtle Creek,” Williams said. “Their intent was always to continue doing research and development, but right about that time was when the Environmental Protection Agency was implementing the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act, so they actually started doing commercial water testing before they got the (research and development lab) running.”
According to the website, these facilities are divided between “chemical, microbiological, engineering research (and) development laboratories, machine shop, electronics, computing, quality control, clerical and administrative workspaces.”
The company also operate a chemistry and microbiology laboratory facility in Bend and recently purchased Table Rock Analytical in Pendleton. In total, Umpqua Research Company and its subsidiaries employ 30 people. Half work in Myrtle Creek.
The analytical lab, jam packed with sample boxes, refrigerators and a vast array of scientific testing equipment, is the oldest part of the company. It focuses mostly on drinking water and environmental analysis. Much of this lab’s work revolves around testing drinking water, wastewater, storm water and food to meet safety regulations. Samples come from across the state.
Umpqua Testing Service, which is under the URC umbrella, handles Oregon Department of Transportation testing, including “field testing and sampling of concrete, soil, aggregate and high strength structural bolts, as well as in-place moisture/density tests utilizing nuclear densometers.”
That’s the lab Williams started in while attending Umpqua Community College two decades ago this past July. He grew up in Sutherlin and admits that he had never heard of the company before his professor urged him to apply.
“I’d never heard of it and I’d been in the area for a long time at that point,” he said. “Some people know we are here, but a lot of people don’t even know we exist.”
He has considered leaving a few times over the years, but each time he contemplated looking for a different job, URC offered him a new position and new challenges. He moved from analytical lab to research and development after a few years, then became more of a project manager rather than a technician. Several years later, he became analytical lab supervisor, then into lab management and directing. He became president three years ago.
“I’ve gotten to do a lot of different stuff,” he said. “It’s all interesting, but if you’re doing the same thing every day it gets a little dull, no matter what it and so every few years my role has changed and it has kept it rather fresh and interesting.”
The R&D lab is his favorite. Williams said if he had known such things as engineers existed when he was in school, he would have pursued that instead of biology. His daughter, a recent Douglas County graduate, doesn’t intend to make the same mistake. She’s been working in the analytical lab while waiting to start classes at UCC. Her ultimate goal is to go into engineering.
“It’s a great place to work,” Williams said. “I never thought I would like this job. I always said in school I would never work in a lab and then I got into a lab and it is not at all like lab in school. Especially when I came down to the R&D lab. I got to do stuff and build stuff. It’s fun, I really enjoyed it.”
Behind the company’s inconspicuous offices across from Millsite Park, researchers are building machines that might be on board the first manned trip to Mars. URC’s R&D is currently developing two different technologies for recovering oxygen from carbon dioxide. One of its earliest develops was a water purification device that was on the first NASA space shuttle missions, a microbial check valve that fits in one hand.
This and other work earned URC an induction into the Space Technology Hall of Fame in 2007. Williams said about 2% of URC’s proof of concept presentations end up in space; alternatively, 5% of prototypes fly.
“Initially, I would have never guessed I would have stayed here for 20 years,” he said. “But it’s been a really great place to work.”
