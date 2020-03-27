The popular Umpqua Valley Farmers Market will be open Saturday in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak, but it will take a number of measures to ensure the safety of vendors and patrons.
The market, located adjacent to the First United Methodist Church in Roseburg at 1771 W. Harvard Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be about 20 vendors, market manager Amanda Pastoria said.
“We are definitely considered a necessary part of the food system, so we will continue to be here and operate,” she said.
The market will move back outside on Saturday to give vendors and customers more room, Pastoria said. She also said the market will implement a host of other measures in response to COVID-19. The market will:
- Have extra volunteers on-site.
- Space vendors out to make it easier for shoppers to stay at least 6-feet from each other.
- Not offer samples.
- Make sure vendors adhere to protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Frequently sanitize high-touch areas.
- Provide a hand-washing station that is foot activated.
- Not have public tables or seating.
- Offer hot food to go only.
Pastoria is also asking patrons to buy their items and leave, and not tally around too long to visit and chat, as would take place on previous visits to the market.
She also advised customers to leave their children at home if possible. If patrons do bring their children they are asked to keep them close to an adult and not run around unsupervised.
Additionally, the market will have park and order spots available for those who don’t want to leave their cars. Customers can call ahead to 541-530-6200 and the market will pack up their orders for them.
Customers can also order through Facebook messenger, or simply drive up to a designated parking spot and place their orders from the car, which will be filled by staff.
“They don’t even have to leave their car if they don’t want to,” Pastoria said.
She also said the market is committed to serving its customers as conveniently and safely as possible.
“Please be patient with us as we learn and adjust to this new, temporary system,” Pastoria said. “We are grateful for you and are committed to providing you with healthy, local produce, meats, honey, fish, flowers, foods and more. See you at the market.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.