Under construction: Kmart demolition starts, making room for Winco in Roseburg The News-Review Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 49 min ago

Workers dismantle a section of the old Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg on Wednesday.

In 2017 it was announced that Kmart in Roseburg was shutting down. Six years later the building is being torn down to make room for a new WinCo grocery store.Fencing went up around the building at the beginning of January 2023.The plan is to construct a 73,000 square foot building at the site on 2757 NW Stewart Parkway. The project is expected to take about a year.WinCo is based in Boise, Idaho, with more than 130 locations and 20,000 employees for the employee-owned company. The first WinCo store opened in 1967.The construction site is 4.3 acres and the Kmart building, which was 83,000 square feet, was built in 1983.
