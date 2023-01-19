230119-nrr-kmartdemo-01.JPG

Workers dismantle a section of the old Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg on Wednesday.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review

In 2017 it was announced that Kmart in Roseburg was shutting down. Six years later the building is being torn down to make room for a new WinCo grocery store.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.