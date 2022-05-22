SUTHERLIN — Doors opened wide at noon on Saturday as treats seekers gathered for local shaved ice fare.
The community of Sutherlin gathered en masse and stood in a line more than 35 people deep for a variety of shaved ice flavor combos. Cars were parked down the street, some at odd angles, trying to find access to Wailani shave ice.
“We have been excited for weeks looking forward to the ice,” said 10-year-old Peyton Mentes, complete with purple lips. “It’s really good.”
With beautiful springtime weather and a perfect setting for enjoying shaved-ice concoctions, this new location at 325 Park Hill Lane in Sutherlin was packed with supporters.
“I wanted to support the opening, plus I really love shaved ice,” said Astashia Trevina, local patron. “I had this a couple times in the park and I will probably come a couple times a week.”
Wailina will be open Thursday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for the time being.
“We are starting with four days a week, but will open more if there is a need,” said co-owner Lan Ha. “We are rocking today it is so great to see, I am really happy.”
With people clamoring for post-COVID-19 activities, the grand opening was a perfect storm of eager customers and excited employees.
“Very excited, it’s just great to be able to share a little of our culture,” said co-owner TJ Plunkett. “Great to see everyone out enjoying themselves after the pandemic.”
