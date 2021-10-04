Walgreens has entered into an agreement to acquire Bi-Mart’s pharmacy business, which includes patient prescription files and related inventory of 56 Bi-Mart pharmacies located across Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
Prescription files from most Bi-Mart pharmacies will transfer to nearby Walgreens pharmacy locations. In areas where Walgreens does not have nearby stores, Walgreens will operate pharmacies within existing Bi-Mart locations under the Walgreens brand, according to a joint news release by the two companies. Bi-Mart had previously closed pharmacies in the Portland metro area and in several other markets and transitioned prescription files to Walgreens, according to the news release.
“Walgreens is pleased to introduce more patients to our trusted pharmacy services, that we currently provide in over 9,000 locations in communities across the country including more than 70 across Oregon,” Rob Ewing, regional vice president for Walgreens, said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming Bi-Mart patients to Walgreens pharmacy services, as well as providing employment opportunities to Bi-Mart pharmacy associates in available positions throughout our stores where they can continue to meet the needs of their patients.”
Bi-Mart’s retail stores will remain open to serve its members across the Pacific Northwest, the news release said. Bi-Mart stores in Douglas County are located in Roseburg, Winston and Sutherlin. Walgreens has two stores in Roseburg.
“This decision, while difficult, is strategically important as we move to strengthen our solid financial position and expand our plans for future growth in the Northwest,” Rich Truett, president and CEO of Bi-Mart, said in the release. “Bi-Mart’s core business is healthy and strong, however over the years factors such as increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure has led in part to our decision. We look forward to partnering with Walgreens to transition our pharmacy staff and members as seamless as possible.”
The companies said they expect the prescription file transfers to begin this month and be complete by January 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Bi-Mart pharmacists and pharmacy staff will have an opportunity to apply for available positions at Walgreens.
Patients whose prescriptions are being transferred will be notified by mail, and both companies will work together to help ensure a smooth transition for pharmacy patients, according to the news release. Once patient prescriptions are transferred from Bi-Mart to Walgreens, patients will have access to Walgreens pharmacy services across a network of more than 9,000 pharmacies nationwide.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bi-Mart opened its first store in Yakima, Washington, in 1955, in the garage of one of the original founders. Since then, Bi-Mart has grown to 80 stores throughout the Northwest in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
A pioneer of membership discount shopping, Bi-Mart stores deal mainly in goods such as electronics, housewares, sporting goods, automotive, hardware and more. Bi-Mart, which has been employee-owned since 2004, has an active membership of over 1.2 million families and currently employs over 3,500 people.
Company officials said Bi-Mart is investing in improved store system technology, adding to its warehousing capabilities, upgrading older store infrastructure and opening new stores across the Northwest.
Walgreens operates more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, serving about eight million customers a day, according to the news release.
