George Frantz is worried.
The Ten Mile resident s getting up there in age and his health isn’t what it used to be. He needs portable oxygen to get around. Frantz makes the 20-mile trip into Roseburg to shop at the Walmart there a couple of times a month, where he picks up the necessities. He’s tried the self-checkout tellers a couple of times but doesn’t care for it — some of the items are a bit heavy for him and he has trouble bagging his own items.
Plus, he likes to chat up the tellers.
So you can imagine the consternation Frantz felt when his sister, who lives in Stockton, California, told him the Walmart there just switched to an all self-checkout system. Frantz called me and asked if the Roseburg Walmart was going to do the same.
“It concerns me because this is a retirement area, and because I have breathing problems,” he said.
I told Frantz I’d look into it. Turns out he may be on to something.
Walmart is apparently taking a hard look at going to a system of all self-checkout registers. It is testing the new self-checkout system at one of its stores in Fayetteville, Arkansas — a half-hour drive from Walmart headquarters in Bentonville — in what the company says is an effort to shorten lines and get customers through checkout faster. But Walmart also says that shoppers can still have a store employee check out and bag their items if they prefer.
Here’s how it works at the store in Fayetteville, which went to the all self-checkout format this summer:
Instead of arranging register terminals in lanes, the store has a front-end layout in which 34 registers line the edges of a wide-open area.
Each register has a green light that alerts employees and customers to available checkout bays. All the registers are open.
When customers walk into the register area, an employee greets them. All the cashiers in the store have become “hosts.” If a customer wants to check themselves out, a host shows them to an open register. If a customer wants to be checked out by an associate, a host rings them up and bags their items just like they would have in the old layout.
Walmart says the new self-checkout format speeds up the process because a lack of visibility into traditional checkout lanes creates a “never-ending grass-is-always-greener” scenario where the customer spends time calculating which line will take the least amount of time. In addition, If the store suddenly gets busier, getting another cashier isn’t always easy.
Walmart also says that in the new layout, all 34 registers are always open, making it easier to adapt to changing traffic patterns and maintain a safe social distance within the open area, because there is more room to maneuver.
Grocers have been experimenting with new ways to expand self-checkout options in order to reduce the number of workers they need and speed up shopping times, but have had to contend with the risk of theft and customer frustration. However, the coronavirus pandemic may have reignited the self-checkout trend.
Checking out their own groceries may sound more appealing to shoppers because it promises to eliminate direct interaction with a cashier and bagger. It could also provide another layer of protection for its front-line employees by reducing face-to-face interactions with customers.
Don’t tell that to Frantz though.
“If they’re goin to do that here I’ll have to change stores,” he said.
It’s unclear whether Walmart intends to roll this new program out to more stores, and if so, how. I couldn’t nail down an answer from corporate, but I’ll keep trying.
In the meantime, Frantz said he’ll keep shopping at Walmart here. He was there a couple of days ago and asked the cashier whether she knew anything about the store going to an all self-checkout policy. She didn’t, Frantz said.
“I asked her if she was going to lose her job. I was being ornery,” he said with a slight chuckle.
" the company says is an effort to shorten lines and get customers through checkout faster."
Of course it doesn't have anything to do with eliminating jobs and cutting costs. Just helping the customers. Really. Yep. Really.
