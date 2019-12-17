Entrepreneurs in Douglas County could get some free training aimed toward getting their businesses off the ground, thanks to a $100,000 grant given to the City of Roseburg.
The Community Development Block Grant from Business Oregon, which is awarded to rural cities and counties each year, will go towards development of a small business-training program for eligible recipients.
The grant, administered by Business Oregon, finances programs that build and expand economic opportunities for rural areas of Oregon. Projects funded by the CDBG are categorized in the following six areas; Microenterprise, Public Works, Community/Public Facilities, Community Capacity/Technical Assistance, Regional Housing Rehabilitation and Emergency Projects. The City of Roseburg, in August 2019, applied for and won the Microenterprise project grant.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to provide basic administration education to low- or moderate-income entrepreneurs in our community. Our hope is that this training can help someone build their business, and in turn help to build our local economy,” said Roseburg Community Development Director Stuart Cowie in a prepared statement.
CCD Business Development Corporation, an economic development organization that services Curry, Coos and Douglas County, has been tasked to create and implement the Microenterprise Assistance Services Program. The program is available for microenterprises, which are small businesses with five or fewer employees, including the owner.
The program teaches eligible entrepreneurs core concepts in how to run a small business. Topics in the curriculum include writing a business plan, conducting marketing research, understanding financial statements, and customer service training.
Beginning in January, CCD Business Development Corporation starts the student recruitment for the Microenterprise Assistance Services Program. Businesses who are interested and eligible to participate should contact the CCD Business Development Corporation at 541-672-6728, or by visiting CCDBusiness.org.
To learn more about the Business Oregon grant process, go to Oregon4Biz.com.
