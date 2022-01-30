A manufacturing company that builds counter tops at a facility in the Green area has added 35,000 square feet to its warehouse there at a cost of about $2.6 million, according to a permit issued last month by the Douglas County Building Department.
VT Industries is building the addition to its facility at 393 Industrial Way. The addition blends in with the existing warehouse and is virtually seamless. H3 General Contractors LLC of Roseburg is the general contractor on the project.
VT Industries builds doors, paneling and counter tops. It was founded in 1956 in Holstein, Iowa, and that is where the company headquarters remains today.
VT Industries has a total of nine manufacturing facilities and 15 total facilities across the U.S. and Canada. The company has about 1,000 total employees across all of its locations and generates more than $400 million in sales a year.
The Roseburg facility was opened in 1993, according to the company website.
The building permit issued to VT Industries was among a total of 126 permits issued in December, worth $26.5 million, according to the county building department. The total value of permits issued in December was bettered in 2021 only by the $34.3 million in building permits issued for the month of May.
In addition to the $2.6 million permit issued for the VT Industries warehouse addition on Industrial Way, the total value of building permits issued in December was boosted by an apartment complex being built in the Diamond Lake Boulevard corridor east of downtown Roseburg.
The Ash Springs apartment complex consists of 105 units being constructed at 311 NE Pomona St., just north of Diamond Lake Boulevard. The builder is Timberview Construction, which also built the Oak Springs Apartments, an 89-unit complex adjacent to the Ash Springs apartments.
The Ash Springs complex is valued at $13 million by the county building department.
The May total for building permits issued was boosted by an apartment complex valued at nearly $19 million.
Following is a list of building permits issued in 2021 by month, the total estimated value of permits issued per month and individual permts that were valued at more than $1 million:
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
