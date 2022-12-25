With matching undershirts in signature purple and a passion for the human-animal bond, Dr. Laura Bailey and her assistant Ashley DeBiaso are doing their part to fill the veterinarian gap in our area.
Bailey is the owner of Wild Iris Mobile Veterinary Clinic, which opened in April. This fully stocked and functional moving clinic serves mostly the Roseburg area, but also parts of Sutherlin and Winston. However, Bailey did say they take patients from out of that service area if the client is willing to come to them. The travel fee, however, would still apply.
“The aspect of mobile veterinary service I love is we get to know the pets and their family members so much more,” Bailey said. “One important and special aspect of this practice is our continuity of care. Since it is just myself and Ashley nothing really gets lost in translation with multiple people handling a case.”
Bailey has been practicing veterinary medicine since 2008. She moved to Douglas County with her family in 2012, putting her skills to work at Calapooia Veterinary Center in Sutherlin. It was there she met DeBiaso, who has worked her way up from kennel attendant.
DeBiaso joined Bailey on this adventure as the clinic’s care coordinator and Bailey’s veterinary assistant.
Wild Iris offers a wide variety of veterinary services to cat and dog owners. Their fully equipped clinic on wheels allows them to perform wellness check-ups, dental care, X-rays and even surgeries.
Winks is one of the clinic’s newest patient. When his owner adopted him, Winks was very sick. In fact, DeBiaso said he was close to needing a blood transfusion. However, with the clinic’s intervention, Winks was up and playing within half an hour of his surgery.
This was one of the few cases of hospitalization the clinic has had since opening, but Bailey wanted to keep Winks for observation after his enucleation.
“I love puzzles, and veterinary medicine is a fun dynamic puzzle (with) every case. I love getting to help pets and their family get well and stay healthy. I love the human animal bond and how much joy pets can bring to a person/family. Having a healthy pet strengthens that bond and my job is to keep pets healthy,” Bailey said.
Winks and his owner Megan Spain are just one of over 100 clients the clinic has accumulated in the eight months since opening. The clinic will continue to take new patience until their caseload becomes too big to maintain their current two-week scheduling practice.
“I love the client and patient relationships,” DeBiaso said. “With the mobile clinic, we’re able to actually build a relationship with both the client and the pet. I mean, if you named any of our clients, both of us are going to know exactly who they are and what’s going on with their pet.”
Emergency care is listed amongst the clinic’s services, but Bailey clarified that that is reserved for established clients. A full list of services, fees and even a virtual pharmacy can be found at wildirisvet.com. Call or text 541-430-9939 to begin the new patient process.
