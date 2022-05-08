WINSTON — Each year, the Wildlife Safari Park chooses a fundraising project that will benefit its animals or the hundreds of thousands of people who visit the park. Last year, they set their sights on a tall order — to build a new giraffe barn. The hope is it will lead to even more giraffes at the nonprofit park.
“Giraffes are very popular and people really like them,” Dan Van Slyke, the park’s executive director, said. “They are super cool animals to get close to.”
With a $400,000 goal, the park embarked on a fundraising plan and asked donors and supporters for help in reaching it. After raising roughly $248,000 locally, the M.J. Murdoch Charitable Trust stepped in to award the remaining $152,000 needed to complete the project. The much-needed funding arrived in February and the new barn’s construction got underway.
“With this new facility, we’ll be able to keep more giraffes,” Van Slyke said. “Right now, when giraffes are born, they are shipped off to other parks. With a new barn, they will be able to stay here at home. We hope to see 10 here in the future.”
When it comes to building a barn that will house the tallest mammals in the world, perspective is everything. Not only will the new building be handicap accessible for people of all abilities to participate in the up-close encounters the park offers each day, everything will be built with extreme height in mind.
“We’re very excited about this project,” Van Slyke said. “It has been a really fun project for us and one we have wanted for a long time.”
Survival of the SpeciesWildlife Safari is currently home to two giraffes; Margie, the third calf born at the park, and Konza, a long-necked fellow from Topeka, Kansas. The reticulated giraffes are a breeding pair that have been carefully matched through species survival plans or SSPs. The hope is that they will kick-start the herd’s future growth.
“Three (years) is the magical reproductive age for giraffes,” Samantha Prosser, an ungulate keeper at the park, said. “Margie hits the milestone at the end of this month and Konza turns 3 in July, so we’re all eager to see what will happen between them and whether they will make a connection.”
Reticulated giraffes are currently endangered. While they are one of the more common species found in zoos across the country, experts estimate there are roughly 9,000 living in the wild. Natives of Africa, they are typically found in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.
Wildlife Safari plays a critical role in helping to ensure reticulated giraffe survival. Margie and Konza are considered high-value giraffes. Scientists have gone to great lengths to ensure this species’ survival, and for them, it’s all about getting the genetics right.
“This is not just about numbers,” Van Slyke said, “it’s about quality.”
Prosser, who is in her first job as a zookeeper, spends a lot of time working with Margie and Konza. The Tennessee native, who graduated with a degree in biology from Florida Southern, interned at Wildlife Safari last year.
With the park’s collection of more than 500 animals — not including the random wild ones that visit the park each year — roughly 250 to 300 of them are ungulates. Along with giraffes, that group includes deer, bison, zebras and rhinos. Prosser has intimate knowledge of each one.
“Margie is super shy,” she said. “She spends her days frolicking in the field with the baby Elands, but she doesn’t care much to interact with people. But, whatever, it’s her loss if she wants to stand out there while Konza gets all the attention.
“Konza on the other hand is very social. He’s goofy and mischievous; definitely more friendly.”
Wildlife Safari currently offers giraffe encounters twice a day. People who participate in these encounters are driven to the giraffes’ location in the park in the back of a covered truck bed — rain or shine. Park officials hope to finish the new barn at the end of summer, depending on the weather. Once the barn is finished, up-close encounters are expected to start there this winter.
“One of the best things about animals is that they are therapeutic,” Van Slyke said. “You can have an absolutely terrible day. But once you come out here and see all of the animals, it all just goes away.”
Survival of the ParkWildlife Safari is celebrating its 50th anniversary. When the park started in 1972, it almost went broke in its first year in business.
“Due to a gas embargo that year, people had to conserve fuel,” Van Slyke said. “They didn’t want to go on a drive-thru safari.”
While a lot has changed in half a century, park visits are still tied to fuel trends. Of the annual 300,000 park visitors, about 95% of them come from out of the area. People visit from all over the world — Germany, India, Europe, everywhere. Van Slyke said there is still a direct correlation between gas prices, who comes to the park and where they are from.
“When gas prices are low, we see people from the Midwest and other points east,” Van Slyke said. “When the prices are high, we see more people from all over the western states. It seems to always be a wash.”
As for park survival through the coronavirus pandemic:
“It was the best year we’ve ever had,” Van Slyke said. “People came from all over because they just wanted to get out of the house.
“At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Kelly’s Korner in the Green District. I felt bad about people having to wait in line for so long, and they were like ‘no way. We don’t mind at all. It’s just good to finally get out of the house.’”
While the park depends on donors, grants and supporters to stay in business, the nonprofit organization also gives back. On Monday, the park will host its annual Day of Discovery. Roughly 1,900 people — physically and/or mentally handicapped and the elderly — from all over the state will be able to visit the park for free. Van Slyke fondly refers to them as the “white beards and wheelchair” group.
“This event is just part of the many things we do for our community,” Van Slyke said. “It’s also nice to give back.”
