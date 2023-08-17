WinCo Foods is on track for a grand opening this fall, as construction nears completion and a liquor license has been acquired.
According to WinCo Foods Vice President of Real Estate Greg Goins, the timeline they set out for the grocery store’s completion is on schedule. There have been no real complications and construction is nearing the final stages of completion.
This final stage, according to Goins, involves the full build-out of the store which includes equipment and completion of the parking lot.
Goins said the process to gain a liquor license for the store was standard procedure and that, “standard timelines were achieved. All is going well in terms of obtaining a (Liquor) License.”
Roseburg City Council approved the license to sell alcoholic beverages during Monday’s meeting.
Construction of the new building in the 2700 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway began in January, six years after the previous building, owned by Kmart, closed. The construction site is 4.3 acres, which houses a 73,000 square foot building. The parking lot is estimated to have around 340 spots.
The WinCo store will be looking to hire a sizable staff of 120 people, according to Goins. Employees are part-owners of the company, Goins said.
It appears the hiring process for the new Roseburg location has not yet started, as it is not listed as an option on the WinCo careers website.
WinCo Foods is based out of Boise, Idaho, with 139 stores in 10 states mainly located throughout the West Coast of the United States.
Before the new WinCo location in Roseburg, there were three stores in Eugene and one store in Grants Pass. WinCo has a warehouse in Myrtle Creek.
