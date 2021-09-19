What’s up with the WinCo Foods store? Is In-N-Out Burger still coming?
As you may recall, WinCo Foods announced plans this spring to build a supermarket at the site of the old Kmart, 2757 NW Stewart Parkway. WinCo plans to raze the Kmart building and construct a single-story store spread out over just under 73,000 square feet.
The proposal won quick approval from the Roseburg Planning Commission and the City Council, which gave its unanimous go-ahead on June 21. However, Eugene attorney Sean Malone, who represents a group called Safe Streets Roseburg, objected to the development on several grounds. The main objections had to do with a lack of pedestrian walkways and a traffic study done for WinCo that was deemed to be insufficient.
Malone appealed to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals on July 12 — the last day he had to do so. Arguments on that appeal are scheduled to be heard on Oct. 19. Until then, the project sits in limbo.
The In-N-Out Burger planned for a 2-acre vacant lot in the 2800 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of Home Depot and adjacent to Interstate 5, has also stalled. In March, In-N-Out filed a site review plan with the city that called for a 3,885-square-foot building with drive-thru service, patio seating and more than a half-acre of landscaped area.
At the time, In-N-Out officials spoke glowingly about coming to Roseburg.
“We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there,” Carl Arena, Vice President, Real Estate & Development for In-N-Out Burger, said at the time. “We do know that Roseburg is a fantastic community, and we definitely look forward to having this great location to serve our customers.
However, there has been no movement on the project in months. City or Roseburg spokesperson Suzanne Hurt basically said the ball is in In-N-Out Burger’s court.
“The site review permit from the City for In-N-Out Burger is ready to be issued as soon as the business signs it and returns it to the City,” Hurt said. “After that step, the business must next apply to Douglas County Building Department for a building permit.”
I reached out to In-N-Out Burger, which is headquartered in Irvine, California. I asked about the status of the development here. A spokesperson for the company gave me a cryptic reply.
“Our development process continues in Roseburg, however, it’s still too early to predict any outcome,” Kathleen Luppi wrote in an email. ”Thank you for checking in.”
I told Luppi I didn’t understand what that meant and asked again if In-N-Out was still coming here.
“We are in the process of drafting our construction plans for a site on NW Aviation Drive near the Roseburg Regional Airport,” she wrote. “We remain optimistic about our chances for success in opening a store in Roseburg in the future, but we are not yet able to speculate as to when that may occur.”
NEW VISITOR CENTERRoseburg has a new location for its visitors center.
Anvil Northwest, the growing graphics/web design/printing company, is moving its headquarters from near the airport to the site of the former Banner Bank, at 555 SE Kane St., in downtown Roseburg.
In addition to moving its offices, Anvil will set up a new visitors center in a corner of the first floor of the spacious two-story building. Anvil will use the top floor for offices, said Pamela Culbertson, a project manager for the Umpqua Indian Development Corp., which owns the building. Anvil is a subsidiary of the UIDC.
Culbertson briefly described the project Wednesday to the Roseburg Historic Resource Review Commission, which approved minor changes to the 60-year-old building. The site has been home to various banks over the decades, most recently Banner Bank, which closed that branch in December.
The new visitor center will be part of the Experience Roseburg tourism campaign run by Anvil, which was awarded the contract in the summer of 2019.
For the previous 20 years, that job had been handled by the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce. However, growing tensions between city and chamber officials — based in large part on what city officials considered a lack of vibrancy and sophistication in the Chamber’s promotion efforts, including its oversight of the visitor center — prompted the city to cancel the contract and eventually award it to Anvil.
For the past two years, there has been much back-and-forth about where the visitor center should go. In June 2020, Cam Campman, general manager/creative director of Anvil, delivered a presentation to the Roseburg City Council that included discussion of the visitor center.
He suggested three choices: Keep it at the chamber headquarters at 410 SE Spruce St., move it to a new location or use several “micro sites.”
The chamber building was established and beautiful, but needed basic repairs, Campman said. For example, the carpeting was damaged and there was black mold.
“It needs some TLC. It just hasn’t had some love in a while,” Campman said at the time. “But if the city wants us in there, we’ll be in there next week.”
Campman also told the Council that Anvil had looked at a few sites in the area to locate the new visitor center, but none was just the right fit.
Locating it at a micro site such as a hotel lobby or the library would cost less and could be moved around as needed, Campman said. But it would also be unstaffed and possibly hard to find, he said.
The new site, at the southeast corner of Kane Street and Oak Avenue, is next door to the post office and across the street from the historic Flegel Center.
New Business
In-n-Out burger opened in Hanford,CA a few years back ONLY after a huge Facebook push for it. They're far from major highway but had more than 50,000 population.
Yes we're a growing community and yes, we're on I-5. Still I am not sure it's likely given their historical preference for a specific minimum size community.
I love them, yet I think my desire to have them here is probably going to end in disappointment.
There was one in Green placed to get traffic from both I-5 and Hwy. 42 as well as the surrounding neighborhoods that had astounding success - 30 years ago. Maybe they will take into account the amount of traffic off the freeway when making their decision. How about you and I keep our fingers crossed or one of us (you), dig out their customer service number and plead your case. [thumbup]
