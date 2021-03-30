It looks like a WinCo Foods supermarket is coming to the site of the vacant Kmart on Northwest Stewart Parkway after all.
The Boise-based supermarket chain has submitted preliminary plans with the City of Roseburg that calls for demolishing Kmart and replacing it with a slightly smaller WinCo. The site plan review is scheduled to come before the Roseburg Planning Commission on Monday.
The Kmart building, located at 2757 NW Stewart Parkway, covers 88,000 square feet. The new WinCo store would also be single-story and spread out over just under 73,000 square feet, according to the plans submitted to the city. The store will be open around-the-clock, WinCo officials said.
In addition to tearing down the building, WinCo plans to reconfigure the parking lot, install new landscaping and perform other improvements to the site. The total site covers about 9.45 acres. The property also contains the Big 5 Sporting Goods building at 2655 NW Stewart Parkway. That building is about 10,000 square feet. WinCo has said it has no plans to change the current business operations of Big 5.
Plans call for the new supermarket to have 342 parking spots, about 100 more than what is required by city regulations. There will be eight handicap parking spots and 28 spaces for bicycles, according to the plans submitted to the city. There will also be 48 trees at the site.
The site plan said the new store will operate much the same as nearby stores:
“The proposed design and operations of the WinCo Foods store will not create a nuisance or be offensive to neighboring properties. WinCo Foods store will operate in the same fashion as the neighboring Albertson’s and Sherm’s Thunderbird grocery stores. The location of the truck delivery area and trash compactors is designed to face away from public streets...Materials have been chosen to not create glare or vibration to adjacent properties...It is anticipated that WinCo Foods will generate no more odor, noise or vibration than what is typical of an average grocery store...”
WinCo submitted a traffic impact study and a stormwater report, both of which showed the proposed development complies with city regulations, according to the site review plan.
The architect on the project is Tait & Associates Inc., out of Boise.
City planning staff recommended that the site plan be approved by the planning commission.
The Kmart was built in 1983. The store was popular and sales held steady over the decades. However, sales began to wane about a decade ago, not just at the Roseburg store but across the nation, according to media reports.
Sears Holdings Corp., which owns Kmart and Sears stores, began closing stores across the country. In 2012, the 65,000 square-foot Sears store in the Roseburg Valley Mall was shuttered. The losses continued. Sears Holdings Corp. saw a decline in revenue, from nearly $40 billion in 2013 to $22 billion in 2017.
That prompted the company in 2017 to close more than 200 stores. The Roseburg Kmart closed in the fall of that year and has sat vacant ever since.
The listed owner of the property, which includes the Big 5 site, had been Invest West Alpha, out of Aliso Viejo, California. In 2020, the county assessor listed the value of the Kmart property at $3.4 million, and the value of the Big 5 property at $1.9 million, for a combined total of $5.3 million.
WinCo, which stands for the words “Winning Company” combined, dates back to 1967. That’s when two Boise businessmen, Ralph Ward and Bud Williams, founded a discount store in Boise called Waremart. It was a no-frills, warehouse-style grocery store featuring low prices.
A few years later Ward bought out Williams’ and grew Waremart into a small chain of grocery stores, mainly based in the Pacific Northwest. In the 1970s, Waremart became known for low prices, flat-carts and grease pencils that customers used to write the price on each item.
In 1985 Ward passed away and the employees decided to essentially buy the company. They created the WinCo Foods’ Employee Stock Ownership Plan, and bought a controlling stake in the company, and its 17 stores, from the Ward family. The name of the company was changed to WinCo Foods in 1999.
In 2004, WinCo opened its first California store, in Modesto. In 2009, WinCo opened a distribution center in Boise, which at the time was the largest free-standing building in Idaho.
In 2014, WinCo opened a distribution center in Phoenix and opened its first store in Texas. Two years later a distribution center opened in Texas. In 2019, WinCo opened two stores in Montana.
Today, WinCo has six distribution centers and 131 stores in 10 states, with more than 20,000 employees.
Last year, WinCo Foods was number 59 in Forbes list of the largest privately owned companies in the country. WinCo had $7.2 billion in sales in 2019.
