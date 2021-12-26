ELKTON – When the economic recession of the early 1980s hit, John Bradley went in search of a recession-resistant business.
Bradley was a contractor whose professional experience was in building houses in the greater Roseburg area. But he always liked the idea of being a farmer so the recession gave him a reason to research agricultural possibilities in Douglas County. He considered such options as growing Christmas trees, filberts or wine grapes.
After several discussions with Scott Henry who had planted grapes in the Umpqua area and with Ken Thomason who was the first to plant grapes in the Elkton area, Bradley decided on that crop.
With early financial help from his brother Richard Bradley, John Bradley and his wife Bonnie purchased 50 acres of brushy pasture land off Azalea Road about a mile from downtown Elkton. In 1983, John Bradley, with help from family and friends, planted 18 acres on a southwest-facing slope in pinot noir, gewurztraminer and riesling wine grapes.
Bradley Vineyards was established.
“John definitely had this dream to farm,” said Bonnie Bradley. “When the housing market kind of went under, he decided maybe it was time to do something different. He did a lot of study and soil testing before making decisions.”
John Bradley worked and studied, and became a respected viticulturist. For several years he sold his crop to winemakers in Western Oregon.
But when River’s Edge Winery was opened in Elkton by Mike and Vonnie Landt, it gave Bradley a nearby facility to create wines with the Bradley label. The Landts also purchased the Elkton and Black vineyards off Azalea Road from Thomason.
A deal was struck between John Bradley and Mike Landt. Bradley would manage the Landts’ vineyards and Mike Landt would teach Bradley the process and details involved in winemaking. Bradley’s first vintage was 2001. That same year, Bradley added 3.5 acres to the vineyard, planting baco noir, riesling and pommard, a clone of pinot noir.
While using some of his grapes for his own winemaking and the Bradley label, Bradley continued to sell much of his crop to other winemakers.
“John was very pleased with the vineyard and the buyers were very pleased with the crop he grew,” Bonnie Bradley said.
As his skill and confidence at making wine grew over the next few years, John Bradley decided to add a tasting room to the vineyard site. He renovated an equipment storage building into a tasting room and opened it to the public in 2006.
Bradley also joined forces with Mike Landt and Terry Brandborg of Brandborg Vineyard and Winery in Elkton to promote the area as its own American Viticulture Area because of its moist, cooler temperatures due to being only 25 straight-line miles from the coast. The Elkton area, with its eight vineyards and five wineries, was awarded its own AVA designation in 2013.
Through the years, John and Bonnie Bradley’s three children grew up doing work in the vineyard, but they weren’t pressured into staying after finishing their schooling. Son Tyler Bradley had discussions with his father about the vineyard, but he was an Oregon state FFA officer after his senior year at Elkton High School and then attended Oregon State University. After his OSU graduation in 2008, Tyler Bradley went to work for the National FFA Organization in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“We always wanted our kids to come back, but if this wasn’t their dream, we weren’t going to press it on them,” Bonnie Bradley said.
“Dad and I talked many times about me coming home,” said Tyler Bradley who finally made the decision to move back in 2014.
But that same year, John Bradley was diagnosed with cancer and soon after died. With a heavy heart, Tyler Bradley took over the care of the family vineyard and also accepted the assistant winemaker position at River’s Edge, working under the guidance of Mike Landt.
In 2018, Tyler Bradley was promoted to winemaker at River’s Edge.
In recent years, the Bradley Vineyard has produced about 60 tons of grapes. About 10 tons is kept to make wine for the Bradley label and the rest is sold. The Bradley label is annually on 300 to 500 cases of pinot noir, riesling, baco noir and gewurztraminer wines.
“I feel connected to dad out in the vineyard,” Tyler Bradley, now 36, said. “When I make a mistake, I say I bet dad made that one too. I feel fortunate to be able to work on a place where dad did all the hard work.
“I think he’d be pretty proud of what is happening here, especially the innovative things we’ve done,” the son added. “It’s a beautiful lifestyle.”
Tyler Bradley said it’s “pretty cool” that he and his dad each won Best of Show honors with their respective wines during different years at the Newport (Oregon) Seafood & Wine Festival.
Bonnie Bradley continues to be an active partner in the family business with Tyler. She has managed the tasting room since it opened in 2006, helped with the wine club membership, coordinated the harvest crew and been the on-site bookkeeper while also teaching at North Douglas Elementary School in Drain. She retired from a 38-year teaching career in 2014.
“John would be extremely proud of Tyler,” said Bonnie Bradley. “Tyler is very creative, he likes to try new things. The fact he wanted to step in and is doing such a good job is gratifying.
“I’m very pleased Bradley Vineyard is in the second generation now,” she added. “I’m happy Tyler is happy with what he’s doing. I know his father would be so proud of him.”
