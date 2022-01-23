ELKTON — Wine has provided Terry Brandborg with quite a journey — from u-picking grapes and making wine in his Northern California garage beginning in 1986 to his own 5-acre vineyard, winery and tasting room in Elkton.
Brandborg Vineyard and Winery was established in 2002.
Along the way, Brandborg met his future wife, Sue, at a wine festival and tasting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Both of them admit that Sue loved the Brandborg-labeled wine before she met and fell in love with Brandborg, the winemaker.
“She loved the wine before me,” admitted Terry Brandborg with a smile. “Then she went looking for me.”
The two were married in 2001 and soon began looking up and down the California coast for land to start their own vineyard and wine business. They discovered they didn’t have the money for California’s land prices so they looked farther north.
The Brandborgs had friends living in Sutherlin and during visits with them, the couple also visited wineries in Douglas County. They were able to meet and visit with winemakers Richard Sommer at Hucrest Winery, Philippe Girardet at Girardet Vineyards, Scott Henry at Henry Estate Winery and Earl Jones at Abacela Winery. The Brandborgs were told Douglas County offered a variety of soil types and micro climates.
With their knowledge of a coastal climate from their experiences in California and encouragement from Jones at Abacela, the Brandborgs checked out the Elkton area.
“I found the climate data from the state forestry nursery (near Elkton) and it was a bull’s-eye for what we were looking for,” Terry Brandborg said. “Elkton is always the coolest of the Umpqua areas that grow grapes. The elevation here is only 142 feet and there’s a pretty gentle flow of cool breezes with fog from the Pacific Ocean.”
They made the decision in 2002 to purchase southwest facing hillside property 5 miles west of the small town. That same year with the help of some high school students, the Brandborgs planted 5 acres of pinot noir grapes.
The initial thought was to build a “modest winery and tasting room” next to the vineyard, but the Brandborgs quickly realized the location would limit a retail presence. So they built a two-story facility in Elkton, across the sidewalk from Highway 38, a popular route to the coast.
The tasting room opened Thanksgiving weekend in 2002 with pinot noir and reisling wines that Brandborg had previously made for his Brandborg Cellars label.
The Brandborg’s first vintage of their Elkton wine totaled about 2,500 cases. They continued as a two-person crew until three years later when they produced 6,000 cases and decided it was time to hire more help.
Between its own Brandborg label and custom making wine for a few other labels, the Brandborg Winery more recently averages about 10,000 cases annually. The Brandborg wines are made from its own vineyard grapes and also from grapes of several other small vineyards — Bradley, Anindor, Michaels, Elk Valley and Hundredth Valley — in the Elkton area.
Brandborg’s main red wine is pinot noir and its main white wines are pinot gris, reisling and gewurztraminer. A few other niche red wines are also made to provide a variety in the tasting room, but they’re not out in distribution.
“We put every effort into making quality wine for others as we do our own,” Terry Brandborg said of the winery. “We’re grateful to have discovered this little niche community, this region.”
Sue Brandborg said the cooler climate produces a grape and wine with high acidity and a lower alcohol percentage.
“That’s the type of wine I enjoy,” she said.
Brandborg wines are now sold through distributors and outlets in 20 states. Looking back, Terry Brandborg remembered his wine beginnings when he took samples and walked into San Francisco retail shops and restaurants to promote and sell his garage-made wine.
The Brandborgs have now produced 35 years of wine, turning a part-time home business in a Northern California garage into a successful venture in Southwest Oregon’s Elkton. Their success and that of other nearby vineyards and wineries in the cool, coastal climate resulted in an effort to promote the area as its own American Viticulture Area. Terry Brandborg, John Bradley of Bradley Vineyard and Mike Landt of River’s Edge Winery lead that effort for the eight vineyards and five wineries and in 2013, the Elkton area was awarded its own AVA designation.
Terry Brandborg also stepped up and took other roles for the Douglas County wine industry. He’s been a board member of the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association and has twice been its president, from 2007 to 2010 and from 2016 to 2020. From 2010 to 2014 he served on the Oregon Wine Board.
“We want to do what we could to help the growth of the wine industry, to make the Umpqua Valley area better known and more of a destination,” Terry Brandborg said.
He explained the Oregon Wine Board has a budget for marketing Oregon wines. He joined that board to make sure the Umpqua Valley region got its share of the budget for promoting its wines.
“We love what we’re doing. It’s still fun,” Terry Brandborg said.
“I love it here,” said Sue Brandborg in agreement with her husband. “The job stays challenging because it is always changing so you don’t feel like you can learn it all. That makes it fun.”
