The wine industry in Douglas County and throughout the state appears to have rebounded this year from what by all accounts was a difficult season in 2020.
Oregon’s wine industry took a $1.5 billion hit last year, setting business back about three years in terms of statewide economic footprint, said Oregon Wine Board President Tom Danowski.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and labor shortages were already difficult. Then came the wildfires.
“When we had that windstorm come in and blow up all the flames, that was one of the lowest points. We did not need another shot to the jaw,” said Bryant Haley, a spokesperson for the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
But this year has been much different, Haley and others in the wine industry said.
As COVID restrictions have relaxed, many wineries are starting to allow tastings with an appointment-based model. And while there may not be the same level of foot traffic as before, Danowski said people are purchasing more at tastings than they had before. Danowski attributes this to the more personalized experience visitors get with smaller crowds.
“It allows things to slow down,” Danowski said. “There’s a chance to really romance the wines and talk about them.”
Wine producers in Douglas County say they are hopeful 2021 will turn out to be one of the better seasons in years.
Scott O’Brien Kelley, co-owner of Paul O’Brien Winery in Roseburg, said 2021 has been a “very strong year” for wine growers in this region, both in terms of quality and sales.
"The weather this year leading up to harvest was warm, and dry providing us the perfect weather to ripen the grapes here in the Umpqua Valley,” Kelley said. “Moderate temperatures and cool nights allowed us winemakers to pick on flavor at the optimal maturity, which is really showing through in the wines. I think the 2021 vintage is going to be excellent across the board for whites and reds."
Kelley also said sales have been strong this year.
“From a sales perspective, we have seen an increase in traffic in our tasting rooms over 2019,” he said. “I believe that coming out of the pandemic shutdowns, there is a lot of pent-up demand to get out and enjoy life again.”
Terry Brandborg, owner of Brandborg Vineyard & Winery in Elkton, concurred.
“Up here in Elkton, crop loads for the pinot noir and pinot gris were pretty much closer to normal for 2021, after two very poor years,” Brandborg said.
He also said that the “aromatic whites,” including Gewurztraminer and Riesling, were down some, due to some rain during bloom.
The situation looked dire a year ago. In September, right around the grape harvest period, wildfires brought in ground-level smoke that lingered longer than growers would have liked.
“There is a chemical reaction that causes the compounds in fire smoke to latch on to the sugary pulp and juice inside of a grape skin,” Danowski said. “It’s really hard to separate.”
Drought conditions and water shortages added to the wine industry’s problems in 2020. In 2020, grape production was down 29%.
The wine industry also contended with the effects COVID had on wine tourism, which before the pandemic was a $900 million-a-year industry. Direct to consumer sales dropped 27%.
But things are bouncing back, according to Danowski, Kelley and others in the industry.
There have even been some unexpected boons from the calamities of the 2020 vintage. For example, Oregon’s white wines have taken some of the spotlight as red wines were more affected by wildfire smoke. Because of those effects, Oregon vintners have showcased what they have to offer beyond the state’s famous pinot noir. As a result, Oregon had three white wines from the 2020 vintage on Wine Enthusiasts’ top 100 list.
Kelley, co-owner of Paul O’Brien Winery, agreed. He said consumers are discovering “the quality and diversity” that the Umpqua Valley wineries have to offer.
“While many of us make great pinot noir and chardonnay, you will also find we produce bigger reds like Syrah, tempranillo and cabernet sauvignon as well as interesting whites like sauvignon blanc, viognier and muscat,” he said.
Kelley also said he remains hopeful that the presence of smoke in the air last year won’t have as profound an effect on the 2020 crop as many winegrowers believe.
The 2020 growing season was the earliest vintage on record, and many wine producers, including Kelley, were largely finished growing by the time the fires hit,” he said.
“Smoke can affect grapes, but it is highly dependent upon the concentration of the smoke in the air, duration of exposure and the variety,” Kelley said. “Research is starting to show that certain varieties are more susceptible than others. Overall, I think 2020 in the Umpqua Valley will be a solid vintage.”
Brandborg also said he remains hopeful of the 2020 vintage, despite some of the dire predictions for it.
“We were fortunate out this way that the westerlies kept the smoke away. I have not seen any negative smoke-related impacts in any of the 2021 wines,” he said. “The 2020 fires did have some impacts, but contrary to what I had learned, the wines now are coming along quite nicely.”
While the quality of the 2020 and 2021 vintages remains to be seen, one thing remains clear: the industry as a whole continues to grow statewide.
In 2021, the number of Oregon wineries increased 10%, bringing the total to almost 1,000 wineries in the state.
“It’s thriving in Medford, Roseburg, Milton-Freewater, Hood River and McMinnville,” Danowski said. “Oregon’s star is rising.”
This story contains information from Oregon Public Broadcasting.
