Hello Everyone!
Are you as excited for spring as we are? It’s that time of year when birds are singing, bees are buzzing and flowers are popping up everywhere.
Douglas High School plant science and horticulture students have been working diligently to bring gorgeous flowers to the community and would love for everyone to come by and check out their plant sale happening April 29-30 and May 6-7. What a wonderful way to bring some color and life back into your yard or brighten up the front of your office while supporting local schools.
What is spring without animals? Wildlife Safari always has a fun adventure happening for the holidays and Easter is no exception. You won’t want to leave the safari out of your holiday plans this year. How fun and exciting it will be to watch the elephants, lions, tigers, bears, and, of course, cheetahs hunt for Easter treats!
Fun new weekly events are happening in our bars and brewery. If you enjoy the rush of being the first to sink the 8 ball in the corner pocket, while sipping on your favorite refreshing adult beverage, Workman’s Bar & Smokehouse has a tournament for you! Check out their Facebook page to find out when their weekly pool tournament is held and see what yummy food they are cooking up that day.
Across the street, Lookingglass Brewery will be hosting a craft vendor night every Wednesday evening. Make sure to stop by and see what our locals are crafting up in their homes. The best part of homemade items are they are one of a kind, and you won’t find them anywhere else!
While you’re in the market for homemade goodies, Ranch Suds will keep you smelling fresh as a daisy. They offer a variety of hand poured soaps, that are made locally. Whether you want to smell like lemons, coffee, or love they have a scent for you. They even carry beer soap and beard oils for the guys, so make sure you stop by their shop, located at 133 NW Douglas Blvd., or shop their online Facebook store.
The Wander Winston events team has been busy preparing for “Walk on the Wild Side with Wine” a fundraiser benefitting the feral cat spay/neuter program of Douglas County. Their website is selling raffle tickets for the chance to win the grand prize Casino-Cation featuring five of Oregon’s best casinos, $2,000 in diamond jewelry generously donated by Western Oregon Jewelers, two nights at River Vista Vacation Homes, a $400 golf package, and more!
The wine tasting event will take place on June 25, featuring Freed Estates Winery, Abacela Winery, Henry Estates Winery, Lookingglass Brewery and Oran Mor Artisan Mead. To find out all the fun details visit winstoncity.org/walkonthewildsidewithwine.
Keep a look out for Winston Area Independence Day fundraisers on Facebook. Onikka Savage and her team have been working diligently in preparation for 2022’s firework show, with online auctions, bake sales and more. They are determined to deliver the best 4th of July event in the area.
As the weather begins to change, we hope everyone is able to get outside and enjoy the beautiful parks and hikes that are around Winston and all of Douglas County, but keep in mind with the weather warming up to keep an eye out for children at play, and bikes on the road.
Until next time, Winston Wishes you all a happy spring!
