My goodness, last year came and went so quickly it’s hard to believe we are at the beginning of a new year once again. We hope you enjoyed the holiday season and have found the time to put away all the decorations that go along with it.
Winston has been enjoying a new thrift store owned and operated by the nonprofit Feral Cat Awareness team. This quaint store ran by Edith Walters uses 100% of profits to provide care for community cats and support their trap, neuter and release program.
Keep an eye open for their annual fundraising event Walk on the Wild Side with Wine that includes a wine tasting, bus drive through Wildlife Safari, student art show, finger painting, selfie stations and a raffle with almost $5,000 in prizes.
Tickets will be available starting in February. Hop on Wander Winston’s Facebook page to view prizes and be the first to get event details.
For those of you looking for a Valentine’s day evening full of fun to remember, Wildlife Safari is offering a special event highlighting the unique and often humorous ways animals show their love for each other. Your evening will also include a delicious dinner, beer and wine, along with access to special works of art created by the safari animals themselves.
For those of you who enjoy live music on the weekends, Lookingglass Brewery has you covered. They have an epic line up including The Smooth Katz Band on Jan. 28, We’re not Elvis on Feb. 11 and Rockwork Orange on Feb. 25. Stop in and enjoy one of their delicious local brews and a friendly atmosphere.
For those of you who would prefer to join in on the fun of making music, look no farther: Workman’s Bar and Grill offers weekly karaoke night. If you’re not into singing, no worries, Workman’s also host eight ball tournaments and 99 Bar & Grill just a few blocks away features shuffleboard.
Last, but certainly not least, The Winston Area Independence Day committee will be hosting a bake sale fundraiser around Valentine’s Day with sweet treats sure to impress your sweetie. If you would like to support the best fireworks show in Douglas County consider following them on Facebook.
With 2022 packed up and put on the shelf, we are all excited for the fresh start a new year brings and ready for the new opportunities 2023 has to offer, and we hope you are too. Best wishes and happy New Year.
Katie Starkel is the court clerk for the City of Winston.
