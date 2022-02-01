Work has finally begun on the In-N-Out Burger restaurant coming to Roseburg, meaning burger lovers should have another option to satisfy their hunger sometime this summer.
The new restaurant is being built on a 2-acre vacant lot in the 2800 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of Home Depot and adjacent to Interstate 5. Plans call for a 3,885 square-foot building that will also offer outdoor seating and a drive-thru window.
The business will include 71 parking spaces and more than a half-acre of landscaped area, according to preliminary plans submitted to the city of Roseburg.
“We are excited to be in the initial stages of construction at our Roseburg location. Once we break ground on a new location, it usually takes us seven to eight months to build a restaurant and open it for business,” said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president, real estate and development for In-N-Out. “Roseburg is a wonderful community, and we look forward to opening a restaurant in the city in the not-too-distant future.”
Abbate also said that since the construction has just begun, “it isn't yet possible to nail down a precise opening date.”
The location of the Roseburg In-N-Out Burger puts it less than 1 1/2 miles — or about a five-minute drive — from the Five Guys burger restaurant that opened a little more than a year ago at 1500 NW Mulholland Drive.
That will put the two burger spots in direct competition with one another.
Like Five Guys, In-N-Out is considered to make one of the best burgers around.
Five Guys has a far larger presence, with more than 1,500 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, Britain, Europe and the Middle East, and another 1,500 in development. In-N-Out has about 375 restaurants in seven states — California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Oregon.
The first Oregon In-N-Out opened in Medford in 2015. In 2017, an In-N-Out opened in Grants Pass, and another one opened in December 2019 in Keizer.
In-N-Out Burger dates back nearly 75 years and a has a fiercely loyal following.
The company was founded by Harry Snyder in Baldwin Park, California in 1948. According to In-N-Out Burger lore, Snyder visited the meat and produce markets daily to pick out the freshest ingredients, while his wife Esther tended the books.
The same year it opened, Snyder is credited with a two-way speaker box, allowing customers to order and receive their meals without leaving their cars — true drive-through service.
In 1954 In-N-Out got its arrow above the sign, which has become iconic for In-N-Out devotees.
Over the years the restaurant continued to branch out, and in 1988 In-N-Out opened its 50th location, all in Southern California. Four years later In-N-Out opened its first restaurant outside California, in Las Vegas.
The growth of the popular burger restaurant picked up and in 1994 In-N-Out opened its 100th location, in Gilroy, California. Six years later restaurant number 143 opened in Lake Havasu City, the first In-N-Out in Arizona.
In 2005, restaurant number 200 opened in Temecula, California. That was followed in 2011 by two restaurants opening in Texas, the first In-N-Out Burger for that state.
The newest In-N-Out Burger opened in mid-January in San Diego. The chain is headquartered in Irvine, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.