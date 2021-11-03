A crew works Tuesday at the site of a new Douglas County Farmers Co-op being constructed in Winston. The co-op held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning to celebrate the development.
Plans for the 4.5-acre site, located at 850 Abraham Ave., include a 16,000-square-foot main store; a 5,640-square-foot convenience store and deli; a Shell station that includes non-ethanol fuel, diesel, and electric vehicle recharging stations; 4,800 square feet of outside storage and plenty of parking.
After months of anticipation, the Douglas County Farmers Co-op has finally begun turning gro…
The new store will offer an expanded selection of pet, garden, equine, and farm and ranch products, including feed, fencing and hay supplies. It will also include a pet washing station.
The new store is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022. It will replace the co-op’s current location in the Winston Shopping Center building. That store has been open since 2013.
The co-op also operates a store in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.