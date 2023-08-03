230407-nrr-townhall-1.jpg (copy)

Senator Ron Wyden speaks during an April town hall meeting at Sutherlin High School.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Andrea Salinas have introduced bipartisan legislation that they say would improve forest health, reduce wildfire risk, sequester more carbon and boost rural economies by supporting innovative timber products, such as mass timber.

Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.