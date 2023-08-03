U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Andrea Salinas have introduced bipartisan legislation that they say would improve forest health, reduce wildfire risk, sequester more carbon and boost rural economies by supporting innovative timber products, such as mass timber.
“Oregon’s cutting-edge leadership in wood products innovations strengthens rural economies by generating fresh job opportunities, all while paying for restoration work that’s key to creating healthier, more fire-resistant forests statewide, and adding timely tools in the climate crisis battle,” Wyden said.
According to Wyden, the Timber Innovation for Building Rural Communities Act would bring much-needed federal support for what he called a “triple crown of economic, firefighting and environmental goals.” Wyden said he would fight hard to get this legislation into law.
Salinas said, as ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Forestry, she is proud to be introducing the legislation with her colleagues. Salinas said the legislation would build on the 2018 Farm Bill’s support for wood innovation and forest products.
“Private working forests and the forest products sector are essential drivers of many American industries, and they bolster rural jobs and communities around the nation,” Salinas said. “This bill will ensure that working forests and the forests products sector have the tools needed to continue to drive market innovation, sustainably manage their lands and create new jobs.”
A joint release said the legislation would:
Require the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in consultation with Tribes, State Foresters and private sector partners, to establish a platform for measuring, monitoring, verifying and reporting data about the carbon impacts from forest management and wood products.
Reduce the match requirement for the existing Wood Innovation Grant Program
Establish the Wood Building Accelerator Grant Program
Establish the Rural Infrastructure and Building Pilot Program
More information on the proposed legislation is linked: bit.ly/47iKlTa.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
