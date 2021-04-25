The YMCA of Douglas County named Cody Brockelmeyer as its CEO on Friday, culminating a six-month national search the organization undertook, and a return home for the 2001 Umpqua Valley Christian School graduate.
Brockelmeyer, a 15-year veteran of the U.S. Marines, most recently served as assistant professor and director of operations at the University of Notre Dame. He was chosen by the YMCA of Douglas County to build and lead staff, improve operating performance, advocate for the vision of the organization, manage finances, and develop a culture of philanthropy, said Shelley Briggs Loosley, president of the board of directors.
“During our search for a new CEO, we looked at candidates from throughout the country, but Cody stood out among the rest,” Briggs Loosley said. “His energy and vision for the YMCA is exactly what we were looking for in a leader. With Cody’s experience and passion towards youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, we are convinced the YMCA will have fantastic leadership.“
Brockelmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree in humanities from the University of Maryland Global Campus, an online program. He later earned his MBA in management from Bushnell University, a private, Christian liberal arts college in Eugene, and a doctor of business administration in human resources from Northcentral University, an online school based in San Diego.
Brockelmeyer said he earned all of his degrees online because they were attained while on active duty, between duty stations across Japan, the Pentagon and even Afghanistan. He also holds certificates in strategic leadership and executive management from the University of Notre Dame.
Brockelmeyer was born in Pasadena, California, and moved to Roseburg at the age of 11. He said he has fond memories of adventures on and around the rivers in the area and is eager to make a positive impact on the local community.
“Because I am leaving active duty, it’s very important to me that I find another organization of people who believe in selfless service for others, and our local Y is exactly the opportunity I am looking for to continue to serve,” Brockelmeyer said. “I spent my formative years here in Roseburg, and in the 20 years since I have been away, I’ve maintained close relationships with friends, family, and the community that my own children are now ready to discover for themselves. I can’t wait to get started!”
Brockelmeyer is married to Courtney and the couple have two children, William, 5, and Aubrey, 8. His hobbies include music, pick-up basketball, golf and obsessing over college football rankings at tailgates.
He is scheduled to begin his new position in mid-June, and replaces interim CEO Matt Lund, who served in the position for about a year.
“Matt has served as our CEO of record during truly unprecedented times,” Briggs Loosley said. “He guided us through COVID-19 and the many challenges it brought, and we are forever grateful for his leadership.”
Lund became CEO following the retirement of Gary Williams, who himself had been interim CEO since February 2020, replacing Marissa Fink.
In an interview last summer, Lund said the YMCA had lost roughly 50% of its members and was unable to run 90% of its original programs due to COVID-19.
Last July, YMCA officials announced that the South County YMCA in Canyonville was closing permanently. Ongoing losses there — made worse by its COVID-related closure in mid-March — had been subsidized by the YMCA of Douglas County. But with revenues at that facility dipping, those subsidies were no longer feasible, YMCA officials said.
Brockelmeyer said the first order of business once he begins work will be to spend his time in two primary ways: Getting out into the community to determine what services people need, and getting to know the YMCA team to determine what support they need in order to provide those services.
Brockelmeyer also said that he is confident the YMCA will rebound from the coronavirus and retain its central role in the community.
“The people of Douglas County have really demonstrated their resiliency this past year, and the YMCA staff is no exception,” he said. “Now that things are slowly starting to open back up, I foresee the YMCA reestablishing itself as the epicenter of community integration and events.”
