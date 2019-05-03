MEDFORD (AP) — Authorities say the death of a California woman found in an Oregon motel room has been ruled a homicide, and a man has been arrested.
The Mail Tribune reports police found the body of 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens of Grass Valley, California, and evidence of a “violent disturbance” Friday at the Tiki Lodge in Medford.
Medford police Lt. Mike Budreau says police responding to reports of a disturbance forced their way into a room at about 4:38 a.m. after no one came to the door.
Budreau says officers heard someone leaving through the bathroom window.
Budreau says a Medford police dog found a man hiding in a dumpster nearby.
The man was bitten by the dog and arrested.
Budreau says police do not believe there are other suspects.
