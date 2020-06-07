The Camas Valley High School’s class of 2020 Graduation Ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. June 5 at Camas Valley School.
Alissa Vradenburg is valedictorian. Alissa completed all required credits and officially completed high school at the end of her junior year in order to join the National Guards in hopes to one day become a surgeon.
Keala Takahashi is salutatorian.
The 2020 graduates are: Levi Dalbec, Jewels Hamilton, John Heffner, Pete Johnsen, Awstyn Lambott, Amber Lamell, Isaiah Osbon, Brandon Powell, Katrena Saul, Tiernan Spicer, Keala Takahashi, Alissa Vradenburg, Stephan Yoder.
