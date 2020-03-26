Below are events that have been canceled due to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order or a concern for public health. Organization closures are also included.
The city of Roseburg has closed all playgrounds and sports fields and courts until further notice. City parks, with the exception of Sunshine Park, are still open to the public for individuals and families, but group gatherings are prohibited. Closures include playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, the Roseburg skate park and sunshine park.
The Genealogical Society of Douglas County, Inc. has closed the Genealogical Society of Douglas County Library until Wednesday, May 6. At this time, the April 21 membership meeting has also been canceled until further notice. Call 541-440-6178 or email info@GSDCI.org for more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.