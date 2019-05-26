Canyonville Academy will host its 2019 graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. The ceremony will take place in the chapel located on the academy’s campus, 250 E. First St., Canyonville.
Tuan Shan Jung “Zoe” is valedictorian. She was born in Kaohsiung, Taiwan and has attended all four years at Canyonville Academy. She been class president and an honor roll student all four years. She was elected to National Honor Society her junior and senior years. She has participated in worship team, volleyball, basketball, art club and has completed college courses online. She will begin attending Oregon State University this fall to study Fine Arts.
Melat Ayalew is salutatorian. Melat was born and raised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She transferred to Canyonville Academy for her senior year. Her activities and awards include Social Studies Club, Science Club, community outreach, honor roll, volleyball and cheerleading. Melat has been accepted to Toledo University as an international scholarship recipient; she plans to study pre-Law.
The 2019 graduates are: Alexa Almond, Melat Ayalew, Tong-Hsuan Chang, Nathaniel Bates, Christina Chen, Pei-Cheng Chen, Pei-Ching Chen, Ebubechukwu Ebiye-Onyibe, Wai Sum Hugh Cheung, Lena Hirabayashi, Shawn Kitagawa, Hsiang-Yun Lee, Cherokee Lester, Lia-Leti Okada, Fred Semana, Kai-Wun Teng, Zoe Tuan, Preston Young, Karen Wu, Yulin Yu, Wanyu Zhu.
