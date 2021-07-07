Job Opening: Page Designer

The News-Review in Roseburg, Oregon, has an opening for a page designer. You will be joining an award-winning design team with an expectation of excellence.
You will work closely with reporters, editors and photographers to design both print and digital stories. You should be willing to take risks, have a good eye, the ability to write accurate and eye-catching headlines, and work calmly under deadline pressure.
Newspaper design experience is required. A college degree and proficiency in Adobe InDesign are preferred. Currently, we use Blox Total CMS through TownNews.
The News-Review reaches 35,000 readers per day in Douglas County with its online and print products. The company is locally owned and offers good benefits and a 401(k).
Douglas County is a beautiful area that offers ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, and the area features a burgeoning wine industry. Roseburg is not far from scenic mountains and the Oregon Coast and is about an hour's drive from Eugene, home of the Ducks.
Send your resume, application, clips and a cover letter to Managing Editor Ian Campbell at careers@nrtoday.com or send to 345 NE Winchester, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive assignments from Editors
- Meet regular and recurring deadlines
- Be able to work efficiently on daily deadlines while also planning on long-term projects
- Review pages and special sections for grammatical and AP style errors
- Communicate quickly and efficiently with all newsroom staff
- Collaborate with all newsroom staff
Requirements and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, or equivalent experience
- Able to maintain an ethical, honest and objective standard in reporting
- Understanding of basic design principles
- Understanding of shield laws, local ordinances and legal precedents regarding journalism
- Adaptable and able to build rapport with a diverse array of people
- Disciplined with strong time management skills and the ability to work on deadline
- Quick and accurate research and writing skills
- Strong news judgment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.