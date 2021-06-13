He said hello to her in a data processing class at Chemeketa Community College in 1965.
On Wednesday, Ken Kellim said his final goodbye to his bride of 55 years, Carolyn Kellim.
Carolyn Kellim died Wednesday at age 92 after a three-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Widely known as the “Roseburg Gun Lady,” Carolyn was remembered for her philanthropic work throughout the greater Roseburg area.
The couple met by fate in that data processing class, as seating was arranged alphabetically: Carolyn’s last name at the time was Jennings. Ken was 21, Carolyn was 37.
“God had a plan,” said Ken Kellim, now 76.
The couple started the Cash Exchange in south Roseburg in 1995, and that business transitioned to KC’s Exchange, the name it carried until 2003. Pushed to steer the business toward being a pawn shop, Ken and Carolyn chose to close the store and moved their gun exchange to a spare room in their home in 2007. By 2013, the business had grown to the point where operations were moved to the garage of their home at 856 SE Sharon Ave., Roseburg.
“She was the sole runner (of the business) for a long time,” granddaughter Marnie Jennings said. “Once they moved (to the garage), she was it.”
Carolyn Kellim’s youngest son from her first marriage, Robert Jennings, said her lone goal for the business was to make enough money throughout a year to help fund her effort to provide meals for seniors and the hungry.
“She would buy throughout the year for care boxes and dinners and toiletries, things like that,” Robert Jennings said.
“She just wanted to make enough during the year through the gun shop to pay for the holiday meal,” Marnie Jennings added.
Carolyn Kellim was an active volunteer with Douglas County Meals on Wheels. She and Ken were active members of the Hucrest Community Church of God. Carolyn also tried to put on at least one or two dinners every year in Winston for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Ken and Carolyn were married in 1966 and left Oregon for Denver. Because of the concerns their age difference caused with family, Ken said they made the move to “get away from the in-laws and the outlaws and have a life.”
The couple would make another move to a rural community outside of St. Joseph, Missouri, before eventually returning to Oregon and settling down in Douglas County.
Carolyn had five children from a previous marriage, and she and Ken had two additional children during their marriage. Two of those children died by suicide.
The family is planning a small family-only memorial, but asks that any gifts be made to the Roseburg VA Health Care Center for suicide prevention or to another local homeless resource center.
