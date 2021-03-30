SEATTLE — Joe Casey homered, tripled and drove in seven runs to pace Oregon State to a 13-3 Pac-12 baseball win over Washington Monday night at Husky Ballpark, giving the Beavers a sweep of the Huskies.
It is Oregon State’s second consecutive sweep of Washington, and the Beavers (17-5, 5-1 Pac-12) have won seven consecutive games over the Huskies.
Casey hit a three-run home run in the second, followed by a bases-clearing triple in the fourth. He also drove in a run in the fifth on a single.
Casey is the first Oregon State player with seven or more RBIs in the same game since Michael Conforto had seven in 2013 against Bryant.
The redshirt junior led Oregon State’s offense, which recorded 17 hits; seven of the Beavers’ nine starters picked up at least one hit. Troy Claunch also had three hits, while Andy Armstrong, Garret Forrester and Jacob Melton all recorded two.
Will Frisch made the start for the Beavers and worked five innings, picking up seven strikeouts while holding Washington (8-13, 0-6) to a run on four hits. He earned the win and is 2-0 this season.
SUNDAY’S GAME UO 18, Arizona 13
TUCSON, Ariz. — Anthony Hall went 5-for-5 with four RBIs to lead an Oregon attack that totaled 21 hits in a Pac-12 win at No. 21 Arizona.
Hall was one of six UO players to finish with multiple hits in the game, with four players finishing with three-or-more hits. All nine starters had at least one hit for the Ducks (12-6, 3-3 Pac-12). Eight of the nine UO starters scored at least one run with Tanner Smith and Aaron Zavala both scoring four runs.
Arizona took an early lead, scoring three runs off Oregon starter Brett Walker in the third inning. The Ducks starter settled down after the big inning to hold Arizona (16-7, 3-3) to just one more run over the next three innings before leaving the game after five.
