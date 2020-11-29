Celebration of Literacy to change in 2021
Altrusa International of Roseburg, OR, Inc. recently received a grant from the Altrusa International Foundation in support of Celebration of Literacy 2021 (COL).
Due to the coronavirus, COL will take on a different appearance but it will take place. It is due to organizations such as the Altrusa International Foundation that Altrusa and the Umpqua Literacy Council are able maintain a program of this size.
There will be no Reading Fair or Motivational Movie Night during the 2021 COL; however, they will be replaced with a Giant Book Give-away and Celebrate Literacy at the Safari. Both will be outdoor activities with social distancing to be held in February.
