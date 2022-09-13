The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on Oct. 3. Community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events.
The events being planned to commemorate the city’s Oct. 3, 1872, incorporation are designed to engage and build the community, while collectively honoring the past, celebrating the present and looking to build the future, according to organizers.
“We’re thrilled to be celebrating this moment in the city’s history,” City Councilor Shelley Briggs Loosely, who co-chair the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning committee, said. “I’d like to invite everyone to come out to all the events we are planning and I’d also like to thank all of the community people who are involved with putting on the events.”
The main events include:
Roseburg 150 Party in the ParkThis event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Stewart Park is a community-wide party featuring speeches and a proclamation, entertainment, Roseburg history, food trucks, birthday cake, Umpqua Dairy ice cream, a giant birthday card to the city for everyone to sign, the Aaron Rose tent, family-oriented picnic party games and races, youth activities and a “Walk Through Time” of historic photos and figures staked out along the park’s multi-use path. This family-friendly event is free of charge.
The program will dig deeply into our community’s rich past to honor the area’s original inhabitants including the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, who discovered the Umpqua Valley and the place where Deer Creek meets the South Umpqua River.
The Aaron Rose Tent honoring the city’s founder will be the site for unveiling the city’s restored life-size cutout of Rose that suffered weather damage as it stood outside city hall’s front door. Alpha Rich, wife of Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich, was the artist behind the restoration project. Youth activities will include sidewalk chalk, art activities, bubbles and a traditional tribal activity such as beading or braiding.
Roseburg 150 Run/Walk is scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. Oct 2, Thrive Umpqua and partners including Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the YMCA of Douglas County and Adapt will host a 5K run/walk in Stewart Park. All participants who pre-register by Sept. 25 will receive a free Roseburg 150 swag bag. This family-friendly community walk is free of charge and will include a light breakfast.
Time Capsule CeremonyJoin the community and City of Roseburg leaders at 9 a.m. Oct. 3, the official sesquicentennial day, at City Hall to bury the capsule.
BlocktoberfestPresented by NeighborWorks Umpqua, this event is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Roseburg. The event will feature local breweries and wineries, local food trucks, live music and entertainment and a variety of local vendors and community organizations. More information: roseburgblocktoberfest.com.
Roseburg 150th Birthday DinnerOn Saturday, Oct. 15, Elks Lodge #326 will host a spaghetti dinner for up to 180 people in all. Dinner will include birthday cake, a slideshow and volunteer-guided tours of the 115-year-old historic lodge in downtown Roseburg. The Roseburg Elks Lodge #326 was organized in 1896.
Ghosts of Roseburg PastThis self-guided historic walking tour of downtown Roseburg, along with characters from the past, launches in October. Free print maps will be available at the Roseburg Visitor Center inside Experience Roseburg, 555 SE Kane St., and a few other downtown locations. The public will also be able to view historic photos and information, and even download a GPS-enabled audio tour for a small cost, from the website: GhostsofRoseburg.com.
Roseburg 150 Neewollah ParadeThis event will be held Oct. 31.
Other Roseburg 150 activitiesOther activities in the works include a Youth Voice project to be carried out over the year ahead and conclude with a published catalog, multiple public art projects and a community-wide call to action for 150 acts of volunteerism over the year ahead.
“It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the planning efforts to acknowledge this moment in time for our community,” said Roseburg 150 Co-Chair Sarah Holborow. “It’s our hope that this moment connects everyone — our friends, neighbors, business owners, local youth — and ignites pride and community spirit that lasts for another 150 years.”
Businesses and nonprofits also can plan and host other events with the support of the Roseburg 150 planning committee. Contact: roseburgturns150@gmail.com.
