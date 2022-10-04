The City of Roseburg held a ceremony Monday to bury a time capsule, filled with items from the local community, to be opened in 50 years on Oct. 3, 2072.
The time capsule ceremony is one of the many events the city is holding as part of its sesquicentennial celebration, a month-long event honoring the 150th anniversary of Roseburg’s incorporation as an Oregon city.
A crowd of approximately 40-50 people gathered to watch as the items, already sealed in protective bags, were placed into the time capsule.
Items came from businesses and community groups across Roseburg. The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Roseburg Public Schools and the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective all included items to be placed into the box. Abby’s pizzeria included a menu from its restaurant, Umpqua Dairy included a stuffed cow. A COVID-19 test and vaccine vial, a copy of Sunday’s edition of The News-Review and a library card and bookmark from Roseburg Public Library were sealed into the container as well, waiting to be opened 50 years from now.
Umpqua Valley Arts included an exhibition, a collection of photographs documenting the faces of people in the Umpqua Valley, along with a letter requesting that future Roseburg citizens recreate the art project 50 years from now.
The container was built by Bryson Steele of Built By Steele, a custom metal fabrication company based in Roseburg, and designed by Paul Whitworth, a designer based in Roseburg. The two, who had worked together on projects previously over the years, were excited to take on the challenge of sealing a part of Roseburg’s history.
Whitworth began working in design in the late ‘80s, but his first experience with a time capsule came in 1976, when his fourth grade class buried a time capsule made out of a coffee tin and wrapped in a plastic bag.
“I don’t remember what we put in it,” Whitworth said in an earlier interview. “And as far as I know, it’s still buried and they’re not sure where. I should contact the school and try and open it up.”
When designing the capsule that would hold 50 years of Roseburg’s history, however, Whitworth was sure to make the design more resilient than a coffee tin.
The box, which will be buried four feet underground under a custom-made steel sign hanging off a lamppost outside city hall, was built water tight, with 1/8-inch thick stainless steel to prevent rusting. Steele tested the box by filling it full of water, hanging it upside down for a day and watching for leaks. There were none.
“I guess we’ll see in 50 years how it works,” Steele said.
Steele and Whitworth were happy to work on the project for the city, helping to immortalize a small part of Roseburg’s long history.
“This is cool to contribute something to the community,” Steele said. “I mean grew up here, born and raised here. So I was happy to kind of squeeze it in.”
