Those looking for a head start on handcrafted holiday items or creative crafts in general found plenty of choices at the crafts fair held in the Elk’s Lodge ballroom Saturday in downtown Roseburg. The lodge is located at 749 SE Jackson St. The fair will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will return next Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $1, or a nonperishable food item. Children 6 and under are free. Santa is expected to make a guest appearance both Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
