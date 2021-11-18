Tickets are now on sale for the 29th season of the Roseburg Rotary Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, which opens Sunday at River Forks Park, west of Roseburg.
Founded in 1993, the festival features more than 500,000 lights and over 90 displays. For the first time ever, the event will happen without the guidance of Kerwin Doughton, the founder of the Festival of Lights, who passed away last January.
Yet, through a special lighted display, Doughton will still have a place in the traditional attraction he loved so much.
“With an incredible team from Con-Vey dedicating their time and talent, we are unveiling a lighted tribute to Kerwin this year,” said current festival chair Brian Prawitz in a news release. “Even though he is no longer with us, Kerwin will remain a larger-than-life presence at the Festival of Lights with this display.”
A caricature of Doughton and the World’s Largest Nutcracker will welcome visitors as they enter the park. Doughton’s smiling face is 6 feet tall with his treasured Nutcracker display standing nearby, towering 12 feet above the ground. Between them is a sign reminding every passer-by that Doughton is the “Father of the Festival of Lights.”
While the drive-thru portion of the festival remains open, a few elements have been postponed again this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, including Holiday Village, wagon rides and the Nutcracker Ballet.
Visitors will be able to once again purchase tickets online at www.uvfestivaloflights.com. Scanners at the entrance to the drive-through will confirm the purchase and allow entry. Tickets are $10 per car, either through the website or at the gate.
Several special nights are on the schedule for 2021, allowing free admission for the customers of several sponsoring businesses. The entire list is available at uvfestivaloflights.com.
Proceeds from the Festival of Lights go to Rotary Scholarships and other Rotary supported programs.
The 2021 Festival of Lights is presented by Roseburg Rotary, Dutch Bros, The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, First Interstate Bank, and Con-Vey. Many other local businesses support the festival. The entire list is available at uvfestivaloflights.com.
For more information email uvfestivaloflights@gmail.com or call 541-643-7953.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.