DRAIN — The idea for the Octoberfest celebration held in downtown Drain on Saturday was not really about exploring German culture or even a deep desire for some excellent German food.
No, it was more a matter of style and fun, said event organizer Ame Beard.
“To be honest, I always thought lederhosen were kind of cute, so I wanted an excuse to wear them,” said Beard, who is the activities director for the Drain Chamber of Commerce. “Also, we’ve been going through some pretty difficult times and I thought it would be good to bring some joy and happiness to the community.”
The festival had a Halloween feel to it, with pumpkin carving, costumes for sale, and a tractor ride. There was German food, including schnitzel and Lammfleischpastete (lamb ham pie).
Beard’s husband, Jim Beard, was serving up his own hand-squeezed cider. Beard explained he used to make his own beer, but found cider to be just as tasty and less expensive. The cider he served at the Octoberfest was non-alcoholic, but Beard said he had a batch of stiffer cider he is waiting for the right time to open.
One of the more unique items at the Octoberfest was something called a trebuchet, which looks like a catapult but is different, explained Benjamin Sanders, who built it. A catapult uses springs to generate energy, while a trebuchet uses weight to toss the desired items. Often those are stones, but on Saturday it was pumpkins getting thrown.
Sanders said it took a good deal of research to learn how to build the trebuchet. It was made of wood and used gym weights to help generate energy.
The event at Drain Civic Center Park appeared to be a hit judging by the turnout Saturday, with more than 100 people milling around mid-afternoon, and more events, including live music and the burning of a giant wooden jack-o’-lantern, scheduled for the evening.
